CHITA Announced 2025 Black Friday Sale with Up to 60% Off

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainable craftsmanship, today announced its 2025 Black Friday Sale, the brand’s biggest savings event of the year. Shoppers can enjoy tiered savings of up to $800 on CHITA’s best-selling collections, plus 60% off Flash Sale.“The holidays are all about connection and comfort, and this year we’re bringing our biggest Black Friday savings yet to make every home warm and welcoming,” says Steve, the CEO of CHITA Living.Big Savings, Uncompromised QualityFrom cozy sectionals to power recliners, CHITA’s Black Friday event brings major savings across the brand’s signature pieces, thoughtfully designed for everyday living.Customers can enjoy:Tiered savings across all collections:$100 off $1,000+$250 off $2,000+$400 off $3,000+$600 off $4,000+$800 off $5,000+Up to 60% off flash saleFeatured Black Friday Deals:Tracee Power Swivel Nursery Glider Recliner – Was $699, Now $585Give the gift of comfort. Tracee’s smooth power recline and 270° swivel make it a thoughtful present for parents, or loved ones, and a favorite seat everyone will want to claim during the holidays ( http://bit.ly/3JqBMP6 ).Kenna Modular 4 Seat Sofa-Chaise Sectional - Was $2,999, Now $2,289Perfect for hosting and lounging, Kenna’s modular design adapts easily to any space, from festive gatherings to everyday relaxation. With deep cushions and durable performance fabric, it’s made to handle every holiday moment in comfort ( http://bit.ly/4ozXX4o ).Ivy 4-Seat Performance Fabric Modular Sectional Sofa with Storage Ottoman - Was $2,699, Now $2219Functional yet elegant, the Ivy Sectional provides ample seating and built-in storage for cozy throws, board games, or extra pillows, everything you need to make guests feel right at home ( http://bit.ly/4oF9aAE ).Redefining Comfort, Season After SeasonCHITA believes comfort is about connection, creating spaces where families gather and memories are made. With over two decades of craftsmanship and design expertise, the brand continues to blend timeless aesthetics with everyday functionality. Each piece reflects CHITA’s commitment to quality, care, and the art of living beautifully.“Our mission has always been to make comfort accessible without compromise,” says Steve. “This season, we’re proud to help customers create spaces that feel warm, welcoming, and truly their own.”For more information about CHITA’s Black Friday Sale, visit here About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals — they're the standard for modern living.

