Keyboardist Reese Wynans To Step Back From Touring With Joe Bonamassa

The Fall 2025 U.S. Tour Marks Wynans’ Final Run With The Band

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a decade of touring with Joe Bonamassa, legendary keyboardist Reese Wynans has announced that he will step back from everyday touring following Bonamassa’s Fall 2025 U.S. Tour, marking an extraordinary era for the band. Fans can get tickets to see Reese live at www.jbonamassa.com Wynans – a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee of Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – has been an essential part of Bonamassa’s touring family since 2015. Known for his soulful Hammond B3 organ, piano mastery, and deep sense of feel, Wynans has been a musical anchor onstage for nearly 10 years, receiving standing ovations every night."To say it has been an honor is an understatement,” says Bonamassa. “My friend Reese has been integral to everything I have done not only for the past decade but for my entire musical life. I love and respect this man more than I can articulate in words. It is not goodbye but it is something that is well deserved and love that Reese is taking time to enjoy semi-retirement. He is irreplaceable and one of a kind in the best possible way.”Born in Pennsylvania and raised in Florida, Wynans began playing piano at age five and went on to become one of the most respected keyboardists in American music. In the late 1960s, he played with several pre–Allman Brothers Band groups, including The Second Coming alongside Dickey Betts and Berry Oakley.His career reached legendary status when he joined Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble in 1985. Wynans’ Hammond organ and piano work became a defining part of the group’s sound on albums like Soul to Soul and In Step. Following Vaughan’s passing, Wynans continued working with countless artists across multiple genres, including Buddy Guy, Delbert McClinton, Lee Roy Parnell, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Mike Henderson Band, The Brothers and others. In 2015, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Double Trouble.Since joining Bonamassa’s band that same year, Wynans has performed at nearly every major venue and festival worldwide and appeared on several of Joe’s chart-topping albums, including Live at the Greek Theatre, Redemption, Royal Tea, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, and the forthcoming B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100. Before officially joining the touring band, Reese first worked with Joe in the studio on 2010’s Dust Bowl, beginning a musical partnership and friendship that has lasted more than 15 years. Beyond his tenure with Bonamassa, Wynans’ fingerprints are all over American music — from his work with Jerry Jeff Walker and Delbert McClinton to Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble. His touch, tone, and musical spirit have left an indelible mark on every note of Bonamassa’s live sound. “Reese’s contribution to this band can’t be overstated,” says Bonamassa. “Every night, he brings history, class, and soul to the stage. We’re all lucky to have shared this run with him.”Wynans’ farewell run with the band will take place this fall, as part of Bonamassa’s U.S. Fall 2025 Tour, with dates running November 3rd through December 6th. Joe promises a new set list including tracks from his latest album Breakthrough, a surprise track from his Rory Gallagher Irish tour set and possibly a special B.B track or two to celebrate the centennial live. Wynans’ upcoming performances on this tour with Bonamassa’s touring band, celebrating 10 years of unforgettable music, friendship, and craftsmanship on stage.U.S. FALL TOUR 2025*November 3 – Columbus, OH – Palace TheatreNovember 5 – Toronto, ON – The Theatre at Great Canadian TorontoNovember 7 – Detroit, MI – Fox TheatreNovember 8 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy TheatreNovember 10 – Rockford, IL – Coronado TheatreNovember 11 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland TheatreNovember 14 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand TheaterNovember 15 – Houston, TX – Hobby CenterNovember 18 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Selena AuditoriumNovember 19 – Abilene, TX – Abilene AuditoriumNovember 21 – Midland, TX – Wagner Noël Performing Arts CenterNovember 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNovember 23 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal AuditoriumNovember 25

