Setting a Regulatory Foundation: IntBlt Exchange Secures U.S. MSB License

Demonstrating Global Readiness: IntBlt Aligns Infrastructure with U.S. Compliance Standards

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global trading platform IntBlt Exchange has officially confirmed its successful registration as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. This milestone solidifies IntBlt’s position as a regulatory-ready entity and reinforces its commitment to building a secure, scalable, and institutionally compliant trading ecosystem.A Critical Step in Global LicensingUnder U.S. federal regulations, digital asset platforms involved in currency exchange, money transmission, or virtual asset services must register as MSBs to legally operate within the United States. IntBlt Exchange’s newly confirmed MSB status enables the platform to serve U.S.-based users while meeting key Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CFT) standards.As a registered MSB, IntBlt Exchange now operates under a framework that includes:Comprehensive Know Your Customer (KYC) verificationOngoing transaction monitoring and reportingA fully maintained audit trail for all regulated activitiesPeriodic compliance reviews and internal controls aligned with FinCEN expectationsDaniel Mercer, Chief Compliance Officer at IntBlt Exchange, stated:"Securing MSB registration is a foundational step in IntBlt’s long-term roadmap. It reflects not only our legal obligations, but our deeper commitment to building trust, accountability, and resilience into every layer of the platform."Verifiable Regulatory StatusUsers, partners, and institutions can verify IntBlt Exchange’s official registration by visiting the FinCEN MSB Registration Search portal and entering “IntBlt” to confirm the licensing record.Accelerating Strategic ExpansionWith its U.S. registration secured, IntBlt Exchange is now accelerating regulatory efforts in multiple jurisdictions, including ongoing applications under:EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA)Japan’s Payment Services ActSingapore’s Payment Services FrameworkVASP registration regimes in key Asia-Pacific and Latin American marketsDaniel Mercer further added:"We are actively building a multi-jurisdictional compliance network to support institutional clients across borders. The MSB license allows us to engage U.S. participants with full legal clarity, while we scale responsibly into other regulatory markets."Compliance and Infrastructure Go Hand in HandBeyond licensing, IntBlt Exchange continues to invest in intelligent monitoring systems, automated KYC/AML pipelines, and modular compliance engines that adapt to local legal environments. These features are designed not only for protection, but to enhance operational efficiency and transparency across the entire user lifecycle.The platform also plans to roll out user-facing transparency tools, including jurisdiction-specific disclosures, downloadable logs, and real-time risk status reports — further supporting institutional clients with compliance-ready documentation.Daniel Mercer concluded:"We believe regulatory alignment is not just a requirement — it’s a long-term differentiator. IntBlt Exchange is built to last, and that starts with a strong compliance foundation and the operational discipline to uphold it."About IntBlt ExchangeIntBlt Exchange is a performance-driven global trading platform providing fast execution, robust API connectivity, and compliance-ready infrastructure for modern traders and institutions. With a focus on regulation, technology, and transparency, IntBlt aims to serve as a trusted venue for digital asset engagement worldwide.

