Top 5 reasons to love standard time

With the ‘fall back’ to standard time from daylight saving time over the weekend, many may still be adjusting and lamenting the lack of sunlight in the evening. Yet others (like me), find the darker evenings during standard time cozy and comforting while the sunlit mornings allow us to start the day more easily. Read these Top 5 Things to Love About Standard Time, with input from Baylor College of Medicine experts.

No. 1: Better sleep (and overall health).

Standard time more closely matches the sun’s natural cycle, meaning that sunrise and sunset are more in sync with our internal body clocks. It often leads to earlier bedtimes since it gets dark earlier and more consistent sleep schedules. Altogether, this supports sleep quality, along with other benefits like improved cognition and reduced risk of heart attack.

Conversely, daylight saving time may lead to chronic sleep deprivation, especially when we “lose” an hour in the spring. This can be particularly challenging for children and teens.

“Our bodies are biologically tuned to wake with the sun and wind down after sunset – something standard time supports more naturally,” said Dr. Philip Alapat, sleep medicine physician and associate professor at Baylor.

To offset the potential for Seasonal Affective Disorder when there is less daylight in the fall and winter, especially in certain parts of the country, try these tips from Dr. Asim Shah, professor and executive vice chair in the Menninger Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Baylor.

Keep home bright with light colored walls, curtains and sheets for a bright, open look.

Incorporate bright-light lamps in the home, which are much brighter than normal lights.

Consider phototherapy, which offers artificial light to people who do not have exposure to sunlight to improve circadian rhythm, sleep disorders and depression.

Pay attention to your vitamin D. This nutrient is deficient in winter months since you get it through sunlight, so doctors might supplement vitamin D in patients lacking it.

No. 2: Increased pedestrian and commuter safety.

Again, earlier sunrise is more in tune with the body’s natural clock, but it also has safety benefits. Studies have shown there are fewer traffic accidents during standard time due to better visibility for pedestrians and commuters. No one likes standing at the bus stop in the dark!

No. 3: Time for indoor activities.

Less daylight may lead to fewer outdoor activities, like evening walks or family trips to the park, but don’t let this get you down! Consider fun indoor activities, like crafting, completing a puzzle or finding new recipes. Time to take up the knitting you promised to learn! You also can rediscover the gym if outdoor workouts are limited. Experts suggest starting slow and consulting staff to ensure proper use of equipment.

No 4: Heralds cooler weather and the holidays.

The transition to Standard Time means cooler weather and that the holidays are near, a favorite time of year for many people. Some find benefits during this time of year from practicing gratitude and mindfulness, as well as social connection. If holiday time means too much family time, though, Shah recommends taking breaks from social gatherings to reduce stress.

No. 5: Leads to endless debates about which time is the best time.

Who doesn’t love the annual debate over eliminating time change altogether and which is better, standard or daylight saving time. And for the record, it is clearly standard time!

By Dana Benson