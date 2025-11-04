White Glove Plumbing Expands Emergency Plumbing & Restoration to Santa Ana

Delivering Residential and Commercial Plumbing and Restoration Services in Orange County

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- White Glove Plumbing has announced the expansion of its emergency plumbing and restoration operations to Santa Ana, strengthening its ability to respond quickly to residential and commercial plumbing needs across Orange County.

The company’s Santa Ana location will serve as a central hub for dispatching licensed technicians who specialize in leak detection, repipes, drainage solutions, and full-scale water and fire restoration. This expansion supports White Glove Plumbing’s goal of providing prompt, professional service to both homeowners and property managers in the region.

White Glove Plumbing delivers comprehensive solutions that include 24/7 emergency response, water extraction and drying, mold remediation, and reconstruction after fire or water damage. The company is also known for its expertise in Water heater repair and Water heater installation, handling both tank and tankless systems with a focus on safety and compliance.

In addition to its restoration services, White Glove Plumbing provides routine maintenance and full-service Plumbing in Orange County, covering fixture installation, hydro-jetting, slab-leak reroutes, and gas line repairs. Its licensed professionals are trained to handle projects for homes, HOAs, and commercial facilities, maintaining industry standards and documentation required for insurance claims.

The company also offers environmental and sanitation support, including sewage disposal, biohazard cleanup, and certified water testing services. Each project is managed from the initial emergency response through the final rebuild to ensure continuity, clear communication, and code-compliant results.

With a dedicated team based at 1430 E Borchard Ave, Santa Ana, White Glove Plumbing now operates with enhanced local coverage, allowing for faster on-site assistance throughout Orange County communities such as Irvine, Anaheim, Costa Mesa, and Huntington Beach.

For service requests or emergency assistance, residents and businesses can reach White Glove Plumbing at (949) 209-5206 or visit https://www.whitegloveplumbingca.com/.

About White Glove Plumbing

White Glove Plumbing is a licensed plumbing and restoration company serving residential, HOA, and commercial clients across Orange County. The company provides 24/7 emergency plumbing, water, and fire damage restoration, mold remediation, and reconstruction services.

