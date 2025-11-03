Thank you, Commissioner David Berarducci

The Office of Historic Preservation thanks Commissioner David Berarducci for his 25 years of dedicated service to the Boston Landmarks Commission.

David first joined the Commission in 2000, nominated by the Boston Society of Landscape Architects to represent the organization’s long-standing

commitment to connecting, convening, and celebrating landscape architects and landscape architecture.

During his tenure, the City of Boston benefited greatly from David’s vast knowledge of landscape design and architecture. He served in multiple leadership roles, including:

Chair of the study committee to designate the Fort Point Landmark District

Chair of the Boston Landmarks Commission’s Design Review Subcommittee

Founding and current Chair of the Fort Point Channel Landmark District Commission

He also served on numerous subcommittees, most recently contributing to the design subcommittees for White Stadium and the Smith Family Pavilion at the Charles River Esplanade.

In September 2025, David announced that he would be stepping down from the Commission at the end of the year. In his statement, he shared:

“As a full member of the Commission, it has been a profound honor to serve the City of Boston in this capacity and to represent the interests of the Boston Society of Landscape Architects. As Chair of the BLC’s Design Review Committee and as the current and founding Chair of the Fort Point Channel Landmark District Commission, I have had the privilege of working alongside dedicated colleagues, community members, and city leaders to preserve, protect, and celebrate Boston’s architectural and cultural heritage.”

“The work of the Commission is essential to ensure that Boston’s historic character continues to be preserved, while appropriately managing change as the city grows and evolves. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, from the creation of design standards that shaped the identity and established the Fort Point Channel Landmark District, to the landmarking and design oversight of the plaza improvements to the Christian Science Center Complex, and the landmarking of Boston City Hall. I leave with the utmost confidence in the Commission’s ongoing leadership.”

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to my fellow Commissioners, the BLC staff, and community partners for their collaboration and commitment over the years. Their dedication and passion have inspired me throughout my tenure. These relationships have enriched my service and will remain a lasting source of gratitude. Serving the city in this role has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional life. While I step away from my official duties, I remain deeply committed to Boston’s historic architecture and neighborhoods and will continue to be an advocate for thoughtful preservation and design in the years ahead.”

Thank you, David Berarducci, for your dedicated service to the Boston Landmarks Commission!