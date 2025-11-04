Cuisine::pro® Expands its Footprint in the U.S. through a New Partnership with Leading Home Retailer, Crate & Barrel

Premium Knife Ranges Now Available In-Store & Online at Crate & Barrel Locations Nationwide

We’re proud to partner with Crate & Barrel to bring our award-winning knife collections to even more American kitchens, expanding access to the craftsmanship and performance that define Cuisine::pro®.” — Steven Lew, Chairman & CEO of Global Retail Brands, owner of Cuisine::pro®

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cuisine::pro, the premium kitchenware brand renowned for its professional-grade Japanese and German steel knives, today announces a new & exciting retail partnership with whole home retailer, Crate & Barrel, marking another milestone in its international expansion across North America.Through this partnership, Crate & Barrel will introduce 51 new products within four complete ranges of Cuisine::prokitchen knives—Damashiro, Damashiro EMPEROR, LE CONNOISSEUR™, and iD3BLACK SAMURAI. A range of loose knives and knife block sets will be available in stores nationwide, and a broader selection online.This collaboration underscores both brands’ shared commitment to design excellence and culinary performance. Cuisine::proknives are inspired by century old manufacturing techniques favoured by traditional Japanese craftsmen and Samurai sword makers. The Japanese steel is mined in the region of Chūō-Ku, Chiba in Japan. Cuisine::prodelivers meticulously crafted knives to deliver exceptional sharpness, durability, and control, delivering exceptional results for both the home cook and the professional chef.“Crate & Barrel has long been synonymous with modern design and exceptional quality,” said Steven Lew, Chairman & CEO of Global Retail Brands, owner of Cuisine::pro. “We’re proud to partner with Crate & Barrel, such an iconic retailer, to bring our award-winning knife collections to even more American kitchens, expanding access to the craftsmanship and performance that define Cuisine::pro.”Founded in Australia in 1985, Cuisine::prohas evolved into a global culinary brand known for its uncompromising craftsmanship, material innovation, and design-led kitchen tools. Over the past five years, the Cuisine::prohas expanded its international footprint across North America, South America, South Africa, Middle East, and Europe to name a few, bringing its professional-grade knives and cookware collections to discerning cooks around the world.The addition of Cuisine::proto Crate & Barrel’s assortment further strengthens the brand’s growing North American retail presence. The new Cuisine::procollections are available now online at crateandbarrel.com and at Crate & Barrel locations nationwide.About Cuisine::proBorn in Australia and trusted by chefs around the world, Cuisine::proredefines premium kitchenware with professional-grade knives, cookware, and kitchen tools. Each knife is forged from the finest Japanese or German steels, delivering exceptional sharpness, durability, and control. Designed for Precision, Performance, and Perfection - every piece reflects our commitment to culinary excellence and is backed by the Cuisine::proLIFETIME GUARANTEE.For more information on Cuisine::pro, visit www.thecustomchef.com , the official online destination for Cuisine::proand THE CUSTOM CHEF™.About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs, and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year.To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com/about-us

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.