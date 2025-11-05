Pet Industry Veteran Avrum Elmakis Acquires Citizens Pet Products. Citizens Pet Products does business as Plato Pet Treats and Furry Republic

Expanding Contract Manufacturing, Air-Dried Expertise, Private Label and New Brand Development.

For 20 years, this team has built one of the most sophisticated air-dried manufacturing operations in the country. This acquisition is about preserving and accelerating that legacy” — Avrum Elmakis

FRESNCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens Pet Products, the parent company of trusted pet food and treat brands Plato Pet Treats and Furry Republic, today announced a major change in majority ownership. Pet industry veteran, serial entrepreneur, and investor Avrum Elmakis has officially taken the helm to drive the company's next phase of expansion and product innovation.Citizens Pet Products is a proven leader in the pet space, built on a two-decade foundation as a family-owned business specializing in the creation and manufacture of air-dried dog and cat food and treats. The company’s core asset is its nearly 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Fresno, California, which maintains rigorous GFSI and SQF Multi-Level certifications.“I’m thrilled to be leading a company with such deep roots and a non-negotiable commitment to quality,” said Avrum Elmakis. “For 20 years, this team has built one of the most sophisticated air-dried manufacturing operations in the country. This acquisition is about preserving and accelerating that legacy, positioning us as the premier partner for brands that demand uncompromising Made in the U.S. quality.”Under the new leadership, Citizens Pet Products will focus on dual growth paths:Brand Growth: Further expanding the market reach and innovation within the Plato Pet Treats and Furry Republic brands, and new brands.Contract Manufacturing/Private Label: Significantly expanding its capacity to serve as a world-class private label and contract manufacturing partner for other companies seeking to launch or scale premium pet products.Elmakis, whose background includes founding and scaling TDBBS and holding a key leadership role in the growth of Woof, emphasized the strategic importance of Citizens Pet Products' manufacturing capabilities.“The market is hungry for partners that can guarantee not just compliance, but genuine manufacturing excellence. Our facility is ready to help the next generation of pet brands bring their products to life, from concept to counter,” Elmakis added.About Citizens Pet ProductsCitizens Pet Products does business as Plato Pet Treats and Furry Republic. Based in Fresno, California, the company has been a family-owned leader in the pet industry for 20 years, specializing in the creation of premium air-dried dog and cat food and treats. It operates a GFSI and SQF-certified manufacturing facility, providing best-in-class production for its own brands and private label clients globally.

