123G

Founderpath Investment Expands 123G's Ability to Fuel Client Growth Without Equity Dilution

At its core, 123G helps clients deliver outcomes. Our Founderpath relationship also addresses capital needs, making us one of the few networks offering proven operational expertise and growth funding.” — Harp Grewal, CEO and Founder of 123G.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founderpath Allocates $20M to Fund Growth for 123G SaaS Clients.123G, a network of over 100 proven operators, announced today that Founderpath has allocated $20 million in non-dilutive capital exclusively for 123 G's SaaS clients. The allocation positions 123G as a strategic growth partner, combining operational expertise with access to capital to fund growth.Software companies working with 123G can access funding within five business days without sacrificing equity or board seats, on terms tailored to provide flexibility and meet their needs. The $20 million allocation demonstrates Founderpath’s confidence in the quality of businesses within the 123G ecosystem. Unlike traditional venture debt, Founderpath evaluates companies based on recurring revenue performance rather than personal credit or guarantees.“At its core, 123G is about working with our clients to help deliver outcomes that are important to them. With our relationship with Founderpath, we can also look to address their capital needs,” said Harp Grewal , CEO and Founder of 123G. “This partnership makes 123G one of the few networks that offers both proven operational expertise and quick access to growth capital.”“When 123G introduces us to Founders, we are constantly impressed. These Founders always have strong retention, healthy margins, and clear growth plans,” said Nathan Latka, Founder and CEO of Founderpath. “We’re able to offer better terms to Founders who work with 123G because we know they’re top-notch at building capital-efficient businesses. Once a Founder is ready for capital, we fund in under 72 hours. We’re excited to deploy this $20 million to 123G Founders.”Media Contact: contact@123g.coAbout 123G123G is a network of 100 proven operators—former founders, C-suite executives, subject matter experts, and investors—who have collectively created over $50 billion in enterprise value and completed more than 150 successful transactions. 123G works exclusively with growth-oriented technology companies across various industries, business models, and sizes. The company has a dedicated FinTech practice with deep expertise in payments, stablecoins, and AI. 123G prides itself on translating strategy into execution and delivering outcomes where speed and clarity are critical. Core philosophy: Trust in People. Speed in Action. Outcomes that Matter.About FounderpathFounderpath provides non-dilutive capital to software companies, having deployed over $220 million to more than 550 founders since 2021. Founded by Nathan Latka, Founderpath offers Revenue Financing, Term Loans, and Merchant Cash Advances to B2B SaaS, ecommerce, and agency businesses. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.