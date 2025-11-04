She Couldn't Walk Away: How One Volunteer Is Changing Lives for Pinellas Shelter Dogs

Murray, one of the dogs available for adoption at Pinellas County Animal Services, flashes his signature smile while enjoying playtime outdoors. Link enjoys a sunny afternoon outdoors, his cheerful grin and wagging tail hinting at the fun and affection he’ll bring to his future family. Bullwinkle shows off his playful side with his favorite toy, ready to trade it for a lifetime of love and belly rubs.

Volunteer Laura Clouden shares photos of shelter dogs on Instagram to help them find loving homes, inspiring the community to adopt and support local pets

Volunteers are the heart of our shelter’s mission. They work side by side with our staff to make sure every animal feels safe, cared for, and loved while in our care.” — Jennifer Renner, Director of Pinellas County Animal Services

LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When volunteer Laura Clouden began walking dogs at Pinellas County Animal Services, she saw how much a little time outdoors could mean to them. Each walk brought wagging tails, happy faces, and small moments of peace before the dogs returned to their kennels to wait for a family of their own. Laura realized that many of these dogs simply needed to be seen and understood. "For me, it was most important that I do something directly to help achieve this and get them adopted. They were once someone’s pet, and through no fault of their own they ended up in unfortunate circumstances that brought them to the shelter, where they now wait for and are so deserving of a forever loving home..”That realization led Laura to create the Instagram account @adoptpinellascountyanimalsvcs, where she shares photos and short videos of the dogs up for adoption she walks while volunteering. Each post captures a glimpse of their personalities, whether it’s a shy smile, a playful run, or a quiet moment of trust. “It is my intention to create more interest and awareness in the community to come and visit the shelter and meet the many wonderful animals up for adoption, and hopefully, find their new best friend.”The account continues to grow, connecting people across Tampa Bay and beyond with shelter pets they might never have discovered. Laura collaborates closely with the shelter’s team, tagging the official Pinellas County Animal Services Instagram page so their staff can share her posts. “They appreciate the extra exposure,” she said. “We all want the same thing, to find these animals homes.”To further support the animals, Pinellas County Animal Services also maintains an Amazon Wish List that allows the community to donate much-needed supplies. The list can be found at https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/33Q20SGTEX8WH?ref_=wl_share Her efforts come at a time when shelters across the country face overcrowding and steady intakes of animals from owners facing personal hardships, medical issues, or relocation. “One of the challenges is that people aren’t aware of the option to adopt,” Laura said. “It’s not mainstream for people to think of the shelter when they want a dog. They go to breeders or pet stores. But there are so many beautiful, loving animals just waiting for a second chance.”“Volunteers are the heart of our shelter’s mission,” said Jennifer Renner, Director of Pinellas County Animal Services. “They work side by side with our staff to make sure every animal feels safe, cared for, and loved while in our care. Their support allows us to provide the attention and enrichment each pet needs to prepare for a new home. We want volunteering to be enjoyable and meaningful, and there are many ways to get involved, from walking dogs and helping in the office to volunteering from home. If you’ve ever thought about helping but hesitated because you’re afraid it might be too sad, take a chance. You’ll bring comfort to animals who need it most and find the experience more rewarding than you expect. Together we are building a stronger and more compassionate community for both pets and people.”To see adoptable dogs or learn how to volunteer, visit @adoptpinellascountyanimalsvcs on Instagram or go to the Pinellas County Animal Services website to view the full list of animals waiting for homes.

