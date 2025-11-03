Raman and Dr. Jay Bhaumik and BMK Properties Welcome Richwood Shopping Center to Their Growing Family of Properties

The acquisition strengthens BMK Properties’ retail portfolio and reaffirms its commitment to supporting local businesses and community growth.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raman and Dr. Jay Bhaumik , owners of BMK Properties, are excited to announce the acquisition of Richwood Shopping Center, a beloved retail hub in Richardson, Texas. For the Bhaumiks, this is more than a business move. It is an opportunity to strengthen a community space where people shop, dine, and connect.“This property has always been special to the community, and we’re thrilled to carry it forward into the next chapter,” said Raman Bhaumik . “Our goal is to make Richwood Shopping Center an even better place for tenants and visitors alike, somewhere people enjoy coming and businesses feel supported.”“Richwood Shopping Center has been a gathering place for families, friends, and local businesses for years,” said Dr. Jay Bhaumik. “We are committed to preserving its charm while enhancing the experience for everyone who visits. It’s exciting to invest in a space that brings people together and contributes to the local community.”Richwood Shopping Center spans 55,000 square feet with 29 tenants, offering a diverse mix of retail, dining, and local services. The center reflects the area’s cultural diversity, including Ethiopian and Vietnamese businesses. BMK Properties plans to enhance the shopping experience through updates such as modernizing common areas, improving parking and accessibility, supporting local events, and attracting new tenants that meet community needs.Raman Bhaumik and the BMK Properties team take pride in investing in properties that create meaningful impact, balancing smart business growth with tangible benefits for the people who live and work in the community.Raman and Dr. Jay Bhaumik are visionary entrepreneurs and respected business leaders with extensive expertise in strategic management and operational excellence. As the owners of BMK Properties, they have built a reputation for identifying high-potential investments and creating thriving, community-focused properties. Known for their forward-thinking approach, the Bhaumiks combine meticulous planning with a passion for improving the spaces where people live, work, and shop. They are committed to mentoring the next generation of business leaders and empowering communities through thoughtful, impactful investments.###For more information about Raman Bhaumik, please visit https://ramanbhaumik.com/ For more information about Dr. Jay Bhaumik, please visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/jbhaumik

