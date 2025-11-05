Communities Nationwide to Honor Veterans with Healing Field and Field of Honor Displays

Communities to unite in tribute to America’s veterans and their families

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Colonial Flag Foundation today announced Veterans Day Healing Fieldand Field of Honorflag displays across communities nationwide, honoring the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. These powerful, immersive flag installations will be hosted by civic groups, nonprofits, schools, and local volunteers, creating places of reflection and gratitude in cities large and small.Each event features hundreds to thousands of American flags proudly displayed in perfect rows — each flag representing a hero, a story, and a sacrifice. Open to the public, the fields provide an opportunity for citizens to walk among the flags, leave messages of remembrance, and pay tribute to service members, veterans, and Gold Star families.“Veterans Day reminds us that freedom is never free,” said Paul Swenson, President of Colonial Flag Foundation. “Each flag in these fields stands for courage, service, and sacrifice. Our mission is to unite communities in honoring those who have worn our nation’s uniform — and to ensure every generation understands the price paid for the freedoms we enjoy.”Since its founding, the Colonial Flag Foundation has supported more than 1,500 Healing Fieldand Field of Honorevents in all 50 states, raising millions for veteran services, first responder support, community healing programs, and civic education.This year's Veterans Day celebrations will feature programs that honor military service, flag dedications, patriotic music, youth involvement, and opportunities to support local charities focused on veterans. We are proud to partner with the USO, which offers programs, entertainment, and services to members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families at airports and military bases around the world.Communities Invited to ParticipateLocal organizations and volunteers are encouraged to join the initiative and bring a field to their city. Training, planning support, flag kits, and event materials are provided to host partners.“Veterans Day is a moment to pause, reflect, and show gratitude,” Swenson added. “When a community stands together surrounded by these flags, the message is powerful — America remembers.”To find a Healing Fieldor Field of Honornear you — or to host an event in your community — visit: https://www.healingfield.org/event-list/ About Colonial Flag FoundationColonial Flag Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring patriotism, honoring America’s heroes, and educating future generations on the values of service, sacrifice, and unity. Through its nationally recognized Healing Fieldand Field of Honorprograms, the foundation partners with communities to create unforgettable flag displays honoring veterans, military members, first responders, and those lost to tragedy.Since its founding, the Foundation has empowered communities nationwide to raise funds for local causes, support veteran and first-responder programs, and strengthen civic pride.For more information, visit http://www.healingfield.org

