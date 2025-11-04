New Financial Strategy Book, 'The Entrepreneur Playbook,' Shows How To Save Taxes

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three finite resources are the key to entrepreneurial success.That’s the message of The Entrepreneur Playbook : Cracking the (IRS) Code to Unlock Proven Strategies to Build Wealth and Save Taxes, which offers proven strategies to help entrepreneurs crack the IRS code and optimize their personal and business economies.The book by John Moriarty, Joe Quartucci, Mark Schreiber, and the e3 Consultants GROUP introduces the essential framework for entrepreneurial success built on three finite resources: time (protecting your scarcest asset through delegation), talent (leveraging unique abilities to create value), and capital (aligning financial decisions with vision and purpose).“The Entrepreneur Playbook speaks directly to business owners who embrace an abundance mindset and view their financial journey not as a path to retirement, but as an ongoing pursuit of growth, flexibility, and legacy,” says Moriarty.Successful entrepreneurs progress through three distinct stages: worry (managing cash flow and overcoming setbacks), wealth (expanding operations with proactive tax strategies), and worthiness (enjoying success while building generational legacy).“The ideal reader for our book values education over simple advice, seeks to understand the why behind every strategy, and desires deep collaboration with professional teams who coordinate on their behalf,” says Moriarty.The book outlines transformative approaches including: the three E's methodology (educate, empower, enlighten), the Mindset Scorecard assessment, fact-based tax optimization, building a financial dream team, implementing family banking systems, and establishing different structures like reinsurance companies and partnership special allocations.Packed with actionable insights and real-world case studies, this book serves entrepreneurs ready to think differently, act boldly, and build systems that create lasting value beyond their lifetime.About e3 Consultants GROUPFor more information or to schedule interviews, contact e3Wealth at the following site: https://e3wealth.com/schedule-a-meeting/ Founded in 2003, e3 Consultants GROUP is a multi-disciplinary financial services organization overseeing over $1 billion in assets. The firm provides comprehensive wealth, tax, and family office services to entrepreneurs and business owners nationwide through its mission to Educate, Empower, and Enlighten.Securities offered only by duly registered individuals through Madison Avenue Securities, LLC. (MAS), Member FINRA & SIPC. Advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through Transce3nd, LLC (Te3) a registered investment advisor. e3 Wealth, LLC, MAS and Te3 are not affiliated entities.Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Any references to protection, safety or lifetime income, generally refer to fixed insurance products, never securities or investments.About Indie Books International The book is being promoted by Indie Books International, which serves as an independent publishing alternative for experts and authorities to help create impact and influence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.