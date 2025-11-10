EarthSoft Growth and Innovation Accelerates in 2025

EarthSoft Grows Over 30% in 2025, Expands Global Reach and Advances EQuIS Software Innovation

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthSoft, Inc., a global leader in environmental and geotechnical data management software, announces significant growth and continued rapid innovation. EarthSoft revenues grew over 30% year-to-date in 2025, driven by new products in the EQuISsoftware suite and a highly-skilled global team.EarthSoft has significantly expanded its global footprint, demonstrating EQuIS’ scalability, configurability and unmatched performance in managing complex geoenvironmental data. EarthSoft’s large global Technical Support team supports end users in more than 90 countries. EQuIS transforms environmental and geotechnical data workflows for government agencies, industrials, and consultants.“EarthSoft's leadership team brings decades of experience, supporting our rapid growth,” said Mitch Beard, CEO of EarthSoft. “Their steadfast commitment to listening to our clients and delivering secure, scalable, and innovative solutions has been instrumental in our success.”EQuIS Helios and Geotech Drive Next-Generation InnovationEarthSoft acquired from BP and launched an AI-powered portal in 2024-2025 called EQuIS Helios, which promises to transform how organizations manage large amounts of unstructured data. Helios centralizes secure management of PDFs, photos, videos, and other file types in Azure Blob Storage using Microsoft Azure AI Services to automatically process, analyze, and extract insights. Advanced search streamlines access to critical information supporting advanced data governance and rapid decision-making. Helios also meets the advanced and robust security features demanded by many of EarthSoft’s largest clients.EQuIS Geotech expands EarthSoft’s enterprise capabilities with comprehensive analysis and reporting for geotechnical data management, supporting industry-standard formats such as DIGGS and AGS4. EarthSoft offers API connectivity with esri, Power BI, and other modern tools that require performance with large data sets. EarthSoft won a competitive bid with a US state transportation agency, and this implementation will further guide our team.Strategic Partnerships Fuel Global ExpansionStrategic collaborations have accelerated EarthSoft’s growth. A partnership with AECOM integrated EQuIS with their PlanEngageplatform, enhancing stakeholder engagement and environmental remediation through dynamic esri and other data visualization and storytelling tools. PlanEngage is used on more than 100 industrial and government projects.EarthSoft formed EarthSoft Australia Pty Ltd. and grew its presence in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, with about a dozen staff in the Manila area now providing Technical Support, Collect Form Templates, and other EQuIS services. EarthSoft now has its first staff member in Bengaluru, India and intends to grow significantly in Bengaluru in 2025 and 2026. EarthSoft Board Member, Scot Weaver, is returning to India in December 2025.Business ExpansionEarthSoft has been awarded multiple new contracts in 2025 including:- PFAS data management for 2 additional state agencies. Over 25 state agencies use EQuIS including CA, CT, NY, NC, DE, LA, KY, MA, MI, MN, MT, MN, ND, TX.- Geotechnical data management for an Appalachian-state transportation agency, adding to the above list of US state governments. EQuIS Geotech is adept for migrating gINT databases from desktops to a secure enterprise system.- Awarded a global environmental data management contract for the world’s largest mining company in Australia with operations on multiple continents. EarthSoft expects this to be its largest single project in 2026.- New NASA contract for data management.- Another large utility award with large coal-ash data management.- Another large Port Authority is adopting EQuIS.Additional Consultants and Laboratories have joined EarthSoft’s Business Partner Program, and the Program now includes:- Consultants: AECOM, Arcadis, AtkinsRealis, ERM, ddms, Jacobs Engineering, Langan Engineering, Terracon, TRC, Wipro, Worley, WSP.- And Large Laboratory networks: ALS, Eurofins, and AGAT LabsContinuous Innovation at EarthSoftEarthSoft’s commitment to innovation drives ongoing enhancements across the EQuIS platform. Current focus areas include:- Ongoing work with EnviroInsite for “printable graphics”- API performance improvements for large datasets- EQuIS Live improvements; the EQuIS module for IoT and time series data management- Further beach monitoring system functionality- A consistent release cycle with three major EQuIS Builds annually.About EarthSoft: EarthSoft is a recognized worldwide leader in providing environmental and geotechnical data management systems and support. For over 30 years, governments, industries, laboratories, and consultants have trusted EarthSoft and EQuIS to manage and protect their data assets. For further information about EQuIS, please visit www.earthsoft.com or write info@earthsoft.com.

