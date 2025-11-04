Denny’s and NVBDC Partner to Empower Future Leaders Through Education

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Dr. Sid Taylor, NVBDC Board of Directors

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) National Conference in Spartanburg, South Carolina, was filled with powerful moments celebrating collaboration, leadership, and opportunity. One of the most inspiring highlights came during a special presentation from Denny’s Hungry for Education (HFE) Scholarship Program, recognizing NVBDC’s participation in this national initiative to support student success and community leadership.During the event, Steve Dunn, representing Denny’s, took the stage to present a ceremonial check to Dr. Sid E. Taylor, Director of the NVBDC JROTC Scholarship Program, symbolizing NVBDC’s ongoing role in the Denny’s HFE partnership. The moment highlighted how both organizations are united in their mission to create educational pathways for JROTC Cadets — the future leaders of America. The Denny’s Hungry for Education™ Scholarship Program is now open for applications. The Denny’s HFE program will award more than $100,000 in scholarships to deserving high school and college students across the United States and Puerto Rico, and NVBDC is proud to be a partner this year.Don’t wait—the deadline to apply is December 8, 2025. Learn more and submit your application here: https://www.dennys.com/NVBDCK12 Dr. Taylor, who has led NVBDC’s JROTC initiative since its inception, emphasized the growing impact of the program, which has raised over $250,000 in the past four years to support college-bound cadets. Through partnerships like Denny’s HFE, NVBDC continues to expand scholarship opportunities that reward leadership, academic excellence, and community service among young cadets nationwide.“This partnership with Denny’s demonstrates the power of collaboration between the corporate and veteran communities,” said Dr. Taylor. “Together, we’re investing in the next generation of leaders — young people who embody the same values of discipline, service, and excellence that define our nation’s veterans.”As one of America’s most recognized restaurant brands, Denny’s has long championed access to education through its Hungry for Education Program, which provides scholarships to students who demonstrate leadership and community involvement. NVBDC’s participation in the program ensures that JROTC Cadets have greater access to educational opportunities while connecting veteran and corporate communities in a shared mission of service.Building on the momentum from the conference, NVBDC is currently running its 2025 JROTC Scholarship Fundraising Campaign, aiming to raise additional funds by Veterans Day to expand scholarship awards for deserving cadets. Every contribution helps ensure that more students have the opportunity to pursue higher education and leadership development.“We’ve already raised over a quarter of a million dollars to support our future leaders,” Dr. Taylor noted. “Now, we’re asking our partners and supporters to join us as we push toward our Veterans Day goal — because investing in our youth is investing in America’s future.”Help us reach our Veterans Day fundraising goal and continue empowering the next generation of leaders by visiting our website: https://nvbdc.org/donations-sm/ About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

