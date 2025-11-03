T IS FOR TAME SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2025 PARENTING AWARD WINNER

PIERMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- T is for Tame announced that its Taming Cream was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2025 Parenting Awards . The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/parenting2025.“We are honored to that our beloved hero product, T is for Tame Taming Cream, has been named a Good Housekeeping 2025 Parenting Awards winner,” said Becky Bavli, founder and CEO of T is for Tame. “It is exciting to be recognized by one of the most trusted, long-running lifestyle publications for excellence in safe, effective children’s grooming. We can’t wait to have even more parents find peace of mind with our taming and detangling products and rituals.”T is for Tame Taming Cream is a gentle yet effective formula with a nourishing vegan coconut and jojoba oil base. All natural, vegan, cruelty-free and free from harsh chemicals, this cream gets hair selfie-ready. It calms unruly flyaways, tames wild locks and makes every strand easier to brush and smooth into place. No more sticky gels or chemical mousses. Just a made-by-moms haircare recipe that turns tricky tangles and challenging haircare chases into rituals of calm connection. The taming cream is suitable for curly, straight or wavy hair.About T is for TameT is for Tame was born from one mom’s mission to make children’s haircare gentle, safe and stress-free. Founded by Becky Bavli, a former advertising executive turned mompreneur, the brand combines clean, natural ingredients with thoughtful formulations to smooth, detangle and tame little locks with love. Every product – vegan, cruelty-free, and free from harsh chemicals – is designed to make grooming a moment of bonding and confidence-building. From baby curls to toddler tangles, T is for Tame helps families start each day with care and confidence.T is for Tame is on their online boutique, as well as Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walmart and rolling out into H-E-B in January 2026.To learn more, visit T is for Tame online and follow @tisfortame on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about T is for Tame and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

