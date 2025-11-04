Direct Online Marketing Announces ‘Budget Smarter: 2026 Digital Marketing by the Numbers’ Webinar

Helping Marketers Plan For 2026 with Real-World Budgeting Strategies

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM) is set to host a webinar designed to help businesses plan their 2026 digital marketing budgets with confidence. “Budget Smarter: 2026 Digital Marketing by the Numbers” will offer actionable insights based on the latest trends and data, empowering marketing professionals to plan their year with confidence.This free, one-hour session on December 3rd at 1PM will explore how AI-driven search and shifting ad costs are reshaping digital marketing budgets. Marketing leaders, including CMOs and Paid Media Managers, will get the information they need to adjust their strategies, anticipate challenges, and allocate their budgets more effectively for 2026. The session offers a no-nonsense approach to budgeting based on what’s really happening in the market and leaving outdated, legacy line items behind.Attendees will learn how to:Adjust budgets for the growing AI-driven search environmentPredict changes in ad costs and adjust strategies accordinglyStrike a balance between short-term volume drivers and long-term growthDiversify risk across geographies to broaden market reachUtilize a powerful framing technique to secure more budget for digital initiativesThis webinar being held by the digital marketing agency will give marketers a chance to rethink their budget strategies and avoid the common pitfall of relying on outdated approaches.“Many marketing budgets are built on guesswork instead of strategy,” said Justin Seibert, President of Direct Online Marketing. “This webinar offers the clarity marketers need to make their 2026 budget actually deliver results instead of following outdated assumptions.”Event Details: Budget Smarter: 2026 Digital Marketing by the NumbersDate: December 3rd, 2025Time: 1:00 PM ESTAbout Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing (DOM), founded in 2007 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients all over the world. Backed by certifications from Google, Microsoft, and HubSpot, DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GA4, data analytics support, web design, social media, and conversion rate optimization. Their flexible, month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped earn an 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings on Clutch, G2, and Google. DOM brings together top experts with decades of experience to build smart, transparent, and data-driven digital marketing that prioritizes people over pageviews. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.

