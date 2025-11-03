Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) NVBDC Nationals 2025 NVBDC National Awards 2025 NVBDC Nationals 2025

A Resounding Success: NVBDC National Conference Unites Veterans and America’s Leading Corporations in Spartanburg, South Carolina

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) proudly hosted its annual National Conference in Spartanburg, South Carolina, marking another resounding success in advancing opportunities for service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) across the country.Over two powerful days, attendees experienced a dynamic combination of corporate matchmaking sessions, panel discussions, networking receptions, and a vibrant Veteran Marketplace — all designed to strengthen business relationships, drive growth, and elevate the impact of veteran entrepreneurship nationwide.The 2025 NVBDC National Conference brought together hundreds of veteran business owners and supplier procurement professionals representing many of America’s leading corporations, including: Walmart, Amazon, Google, Toyota Motor North America, Truist, Adient, Magna, Stellantis, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, Abbott, DTE, Verizon, Quanta Services, Robert Half, Tenneco, EY Global, Eli Lilly, Adient, and PuroClean.Through one-on-one matchmaking sessions, these corporate leaders connected directly with service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses to discuss procurement opportunities, build partnerships, and promote supplier procurement within their organizations.The conference also saw strong participation from the majority of NVBDC’s Board of Directors and Advisory Board, who joined in full support of the organization’s mission and continued growth. Their active involvement throughout the two-day event — from corporate sessions to keynote discussions and the Awards Ceremony — demonstrated NVBDC’s unified leadership and commitment to empowering the veteran business community. Their presence reinforced the integrity and professionalism behind NVBDC’s certification standards and the Council’s continued expansion as the original and only trusted authority in veteran business certification accepted by the members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable.A major feature of this year’s conference was the NVBDC’s presentation about its continued and growing partnership — spearheaded by NVBDC Founder & CEO Keith King — with the International Trade Administration, the Small Business Administration (SBA), the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM), and the Global Chamber. This international collaboration will help certified Veteran-Owned Businesses access exporting resources, connect with international buyers, and expand into global supply chains. The initiative represents a powerful step toward taking service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses global, reinforcing NVBDC’s mission to open new markets and opportunities for America’s veteran entrepreneurs. Services Committee presentation, which outlined how NVBDC continues to deliver meaningful educational and business resources to certified Veteran-Owned Businesses.Another key highlight of the conference was the Services Committee presentation which detailed NVBDC’s ongoing series of webinars and corporate resource sessions, which feature supplier procurement executives from major corporations and organizations such as Walmart, Dell, Johnson & Johnson, Truist, Toyota, and Delta Airlines. These virtual and in-person programs provide invaluable insights into corporate procurement processes, partnership opportunities, and veteran entrepreneurship growth strategies.A memorable moment of the conference centered on NVBDC’s JROTC Scholarship Program , which continues to invest in the education and leadership development of future generations. NVBDC leaders shared an overview of the program’s growing impact and long-term vision to support college-bound JROTC Cadets in achieving their academic and career goals. During the session, Denny’s Hungry for Education (HFE) Program presented a live check in support of the NVBDC JROTC Scholarship initiative. The partnership—championed by Keith King and led by Dr. Sid E. Taylor, NVBDC JROTC Program Director—demonstrates a shared commitment to empowering young cadets through education and opportunity. The audience responded with heartfelt applause as Denny’s contribution was celebrated on stage.This year’s conference also marked a historic milestone as NVBDC officially recorded a video to inaugurate its new relationship with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization. This collaboration represents a shared vision to expand resources, advocacy, and certification awareness for service-disabled and veteran entrepreneurs nationwide. The video captured the spirit of cooperation and laid the foundation for future joint initiatives designed to empower the broader veteran business ecosystem.Building on the momentum from Spartanburg, NVBDC continues to expand its national and international initiatives — partnering with organizations such as the U.S. Commercial Service (ITA), SBA, EXIM Bank, and the Global Chamber to help certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses compete and thrive in the global marketplace.Join the growing network of certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses and corporate partners driving real economic impact.Learn more and get certified today at www.nvbdc.org About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

