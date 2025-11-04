Edible Communities Announces Winners of Annual Best of Edible Awards, Celebrating Excellence in Local Food Storytelling

The Best of Edible Awards honor the finest content published in the print magazines in 2024. Hundreds of entries were submitted across categories including features, photography, recipes, illustrations, and more. Edible Communities is a media company dedicated to the sustainable food movement with a network of more than 75 locally owned and operated food magazines and websites throughout the United States and Canada.

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edible Communities, the collective organization of more than 75 hyper-local food and drink publications across the U.S. and Canada, proudly announces the winners of its annual Best of Edible Awards. These awards celebrate the outstanding work of Edible Communities' publishers. Each year, they document the histories, stories, trends, and events surrounding local food and drink in their regions through engaging narratives, vivid photography, and creative design.

Edible publications are dedicated to taking readers to the fields, boats, and kitchens of their area’s farmers, fishers, and chefs. They celebrate the bounty of local ingredients through recipes and amplify the voices of local artisans and producers, sharing with readers crucial and compelling stories of where our food comes from.

The Best of Edible Awards honor the finest content published in the print magazines in 2024. Hundreds of entries were submitted across categories including features, photography, recipes, illustrations, and more.

Finalists were chosen through a rigorous peer review process. The final winners in each category were then selected by a distinguished panel of three accomplished, award-winning writers and industry leaders in the food space: author Elissa Altman; author and founding editor of Saveur Dorothy Kalins; and educator and author Katherine Miller.

“The work submitted this year truly represents the heart and soul of local food journalism,” said Tracey Ryder, CEO and co-founder of Edible Communities. “These publications are vital to their communities, connecting readers to the land, the people, and the ingredients that define their region. We are honored to recognize the talent and dedication of our publishers and their contributors.”

The winners of the 2025 Best of Edible Awards are:

- Publication of the Year: Edible Boston – Publishers Sarah and Chris Blackburn

- Best Magazine Cover: Edible Bozeman – Photo by Sara Gilman

- Best Feature Story: Edible Seattle – “The Next Generation: Young Japanese American farmers strive to create community, honor legacy” – Words by Jesse Fukumoto

- Best Feature Photography: Edible Boston – “Sushi Masters: Two Chefs Prove Local Seafood is at the Heart of Authentic Japanese Cuisine in Massachusetts” – Photos by Michael Piazza

- Best Profile Story: Edible Seattle – “Grow Radically: SisterLand Farms cultivates far more than vegetables in Port Angeles” – Words by Lindsay Kucera

- Best Profile Photography: Edible Maine – “Primo Turns 25: As Chef Melissa Kelly Celebrates a Milestone in Her Career, She Reflects on the Journey that Got Her Here” – Photos by Derek Bissonnette

- Best Feature Recipe: Edible Marin & Wine Country – “Spoonful of Genius: Top Chefs’ Best Soup Recipes” – Words by Carolyn Jung

- Best Recipe Photography: Edible Boston – “Snow White Sweets” – Photos by Michael Piazza, Styled by Catrine Kelty

- Best Personal Essay: Edible OKC – “Lucas Dunn” – Words by Stuart Hudson

- Best Illustration: Edible Bozeman – “Tell Me S’More About You: What marshmallows reveal about personality” – Illustrations by Sharon Glick

- Best Email Newsletter: Edible New Mexico – The Bite

Edible Communities invites the public to dive into the work of all the winners and finalists and hopes that their stories inspire readers as much as they have inspired the judges and the organization.

About Edible Communities

Edible Communities is a media company dedicated to the sustainable food movement with a network of more than 75 locally owned and operated food magazines and websites throughout the United States and Canada. Each publication is dedicated to celebrating the abundance of local food, season by season. Learn more at EdibleCommunities.com.

