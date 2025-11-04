Dina Marie Unveils 'Art You Can Hold,' a Collection Celebrating Tangible Photography

The “Art You Can Hold” mini print set—six curated 5x5 works blending natural and architectural forms Bold geometry meets luminous reflection Soft coastal tones and natural textures Organic form and balance

Photographer and designer Dina Marie launches “Art You Can Hold,” a free 5x5 print set inviting people to reconnect with tangible art beyond screens.

These prints are meant to be touched and moved around. They're art in themselves, but also a design tool” — Dina Marie

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There's something about holding a photograph in your hands, the weight of it, the texture, the way light catches its surface, that a screen will never quite capture. Fine art photographer and interior designer Dina Marie understands this intimately. It's why she's launching "Art You Can Hold," a complimentary gift set of six 5x5 prints that invites people to step away from the scroll and reconnect with the tangible."You're online all day long looking at digital images," said Dina Marie. "But the end product is a printed piece. What substrate it's printed on, the print quality and framing - it’s all part of the overall presentation and communication.”The limited set features carefully selected images. Each piece reflects Dina's exploration of how organic and man-made elements coexist.What sets Dina's photography apart is her dual perspective as both artist and designer. Her images are conceived with an awareness of how they'll live in a space and complement the architecture around them."I think a lot about color and shape and how everything flows together as a whole," said Dina Marie. "Design and art go hand in hand. The art has to communicate something and have a certain flow to it that contributes to the overall experience of the space."The "Art You Can Hold" gift set allows people to see how the colors and compositions interact with light in their own homes. For designers, these become tools to pin to a board or lay next to finish samples."Designers want to know what they're specifying, not just how it looks on a screen," Dina Marie said. "These prints are meant to be touched and moved around. They're art in themselves, but also a design tool."Looking ahead, Dina Marie envisions her work in commercial spaces, particularly hotels and healthcare facilities.“Hospitals are trying to be less institutional,” Dina Marie said. “They’re creating spaces that feel warmer and more welcoming. The art helps set that tone, bringing calm to patients, their families, and the staff who support them.”The complimentary offer is live at https://www.dinamarieviews.com/mini-prints Dina Marie Views is based in Florida and reflects Dina Marie's decades of experience in interior design and visual composition. Her work centers on the relationship between natural and structural forms and the emotional balance they bring to contemporary interiors.

