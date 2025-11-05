Goldgenie’s 24k Gold iPhone 17 Pro Launch Drives Record Sales as Corporate Gifting Booms Worldwide

The 24k Gold iPhone 17 Pro Max Diamond Edition by Goldgenie — a handcrafted masterpiece combining advanced Apple design with genuine 24-carat gold and luxury detailing. The 24k Gold iPhone 17 Pro Max Luxury Edition by Goldgenie — a handcrafted masterpiece combining advanced Apple design with genuine 24-carat gold and luxury detailing.

DUBAI, MEYDAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldgenie, the pioneering British-founded luxury customization brand now headquartered in Dubai, has announced record-breaking worldwide sales following the October release of its 24k Gold iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max collection — driven by a surge in corporate gifting and personalization orders from multinational clients across the USA, Europe, the Middle East, and Gulf states.Once again, Goldgenie is redefining the intersection of art, technology, and prestige. The brand reports a significant rise in demand from leading international corporations and luxury retailers commissioning customized 24k Gold iPhones engraved with company logos, signatures, motivational messages, intricate images, and even fingerprints. These bespoke creations are now being used as high-value corporate gifts, investor rewards, and executive tokens of appreciation.“We’ve seen a major shift this year,” said Laban Roomes, Founder of Goldgenie. “Companies are moving beyond standard gifts. They’re using personalization to tell their story — to impress partners, celebrate achievements, and strengthen relationships. The 24k Gold iPhone 17 Pro has become the ultimate expression of success and creativity.”Crafted by Masters, Delivered WorldwideEvery Goldgenie 24k Gold iPhone 17 Pro is meticulously handcrafted in the company’s Dubai workshop, where skilled artisans plate and polish each device by hand in genuine 24-carat gold, platinum, or rose gold. All customization, quality control, and packaging take place entirely in Dubai before being shipped directly from door to door to clients around the world.Goldgenie’s London service centre, where the brand was founded in 1995, continues to serve as a dedicated point for client liaison, after-sales support, and exclusive collection appointments — preserving the company’s British heritage while its production excellence thrives in Dubai.Each device includes:• Certificate of Authenticity• Lifetime warranty on finish• Complimentary DHL Express global delivery• Optional bespoke engraving and gemstone embellishmentCorporate Gifting Division ExpandsGoldgenie’s dedicated Corporate Gifts division — https://goldgenie.com/luxury-corporate-gifts/ — has seen a major increase in custom orders from blue-chip clients and luxury retail groups seeking premium personalized technology gifts for valued partners and investors.The company’s bespoke service allows organizations to upload logos, imagery, and engraved text directly through its secure online portal, transforming each luxury iPhone into a symbol of gratitude, innovation, and corporate excellence.A Global Footprint of LuxuryFrom Dubai’s design hub to London’s heritage craftsmanship, Europe’s fashion capitals, and the United States’ luxury retail scene, Goldgenie now services clients across every major continent — maintaining a reputation for precision, discretion, and artistry. Each project, whether a one-off collector’s edition or a thousand-unit corporate order, receives the same meticulous attention to detail that has made the brand synonymous with enduring luxury.Explore the CollectionDiscover the full 24k Gold iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max luxury range, alongside Goldgenie’s complete portfolio of gold-plated iPhones and bespoke corporate gifts:About GoldgenieFounded in London in 1995 by entrepreneur Laban Roomes, Goldgenie pioneered the art of portable gold plating before transforming into the world’s premier luxury technology customization brand. Today, headquartered in Dubai with operations in London, Goldgenie LLC continues to set the global standard for 24k gold, platinum, and diamond-finished Apple products and bespoke corporate gifts.In 2007, Laban Roomes won investment on BBC’s Dragons’ Den and subsequently launched Goldgenie simultaneously in Harrods and Selfridges, cementing the brand’s place in the world of luxury retail. Over the years, Goldgenie has created exclusive collections for The Oscars, American Express, and Viacom, and crafted bespoke gifts for global icons including Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, Floyd Mayweather, Will Smith, and Mark Wahlberg.Roomes also designed the celebrated “Starburst iPod” collection, signed by Elton John and sold out in both Harrods and Selfridges — establishing Goldgenie’s enduring reputation for merging artistry, innovation, and timeless style.

