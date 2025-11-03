Resources Available to Help People Live Tobacco Free; Launch comes at the start of National COPD Awareness Month

At the start of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Awareness Month, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is urging anyone who smokes, vapes, or uses tobacco in any other form to take advantage of the resources available to help people live tobacco-free, including free medication, personalized coaching, and more. These services are available through RIDOH's QuitNowRI program.

"No matter how long you've been smoking, it's never too late to quit. Help is available, and QuitNowRI coaches will meet you where you are in your journey," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "Do it for yourself, and do it for the people you love. Secondhand smoke can damage the lungs of people who don't smoke, and nicotine that lingers on clothes and furniture can also be harmful. Make this the season that you quit for good."

Resources to help people quit tobacco and nicotine products are available through RIDOH's QuitNowRI. From November 1 through June 30, QuitNowRI will offer:

-- Free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) in the form of gums, patches, and lozenges, if medically eligible -- Up to five phone counseling calls for all Rhode Islanders, regardless of insurance status -- My Life, My Quit, a free and confidential program for youth ages 13 to 17 that offers specialized web-based and app quit support just for teens -- Specialty programs for pregnant and new parents -- Specialty programs for those with behavioral health conditions -- Specialty programs for menthol tobacco users, including financial rewards for call completion -- Continuing education for healthcare professionals about treating tobacco and nicotine dependency

Programs like QuitNowRI have helped millions of people across the country quit tobacco use over the last two decades.

There are three ways to get started with QuitNowRI: -- Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW -- Text "START" to 300500 -- Visit QuitNowRI.com

Hablas español? Llame al 1-800-8-DEJALO.

COPD is one of many illnesses closely associated with tobacco use. (Smoking is the leading cause of COPD.) In addition to November being National COPD Awareness Month, November 8 is National Lung Cancer Screening Day, which supports early detection of lung cancer, and November 16 is the Great American Smokeout, where people create and commit to plans to quit tobacco.

Tobacco use is the leading preventable cause of death in the United States. In Rhode Island, about 1 in 10 adults smoke cigarettes, and about 1 in 15 adults use e-cigarettes, according to 2024 data. People who combine coaching with treatment in the form of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) have higher likelihoods of quitting.