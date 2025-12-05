Temecula Housing Market Holds Strong: Homes Sell Above Asking at 25 Days Despite Inventory Surge

Wine country market maintains steady pace with 7% price gains and above-asking sales as inventory nearly doubles.

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While much of California experiences cooling real estate conditions, the Temecula housing market is maintaining remarkable stability with properties selling in just 25 days on average, unchanged from last year despite inventory surging 75%. Even more striking, homes are consistently selling at 100.1% of list price, indicating buyers are willing to pay premiums for well-positioned properties in this Southern California wine country destination.The median home price has climbed to $770,000, representing a robust 6.9% increase year over year. This appreciation stands in sharp contrast to many California markets where prices have stagnated or declined. The combination of accelerated sales pace and rising values signals sustained demand in a community that offers suburban amenities, highly rated schools, and proximity to San Diego without coastal price tags.Sales volume tells an equally compelling story, with 104 homes sold, up 5.1% from last year. This growth in transactions, despite inventory nearly doubling with a 75% surge, demonstrates genuine buyer appetite rather than artificial scarcity driving the market. Properties that meet buyer expectations for condition and location are moving quickly, while those requiring updates or carrying premium pricing face longer market times.The wine country lifestyle continues attracting both primary residence buyers and those seeking second homes. Temecula's appeal extends beyond its viticultural reputation to include master-planned communities, outdoor recreation, and relative affordability compared to coastal alternatives. Buyers exploring Long Beach houses for sale and other coastal markets are increasingly considering inland Southern California for better value.This inland market strength reflects broader patterns across California's diverse real estate landscape. High-end neighborhoods where Hollywood homes for sale command premium pricing operate under different market forces than value-oriented communities like Temecula. The divergence illustrates how California's housing market cannot be understood through a single narrative.For sellers, current conditions reward proper pricing and presentation. For buyers, expect to act decisively on desirable properties and consider offering at or above asking price on homes meeting your criteria. The 25-day average includes properties at all price points and conditions, meaning turnkey homes in sought-after neighborhoods often sell considerably faster.About HouzeoHouzeo is America's best home buying and selling website that makes buying and selling homes easy, transparent, and affordable. The platform provides access to over 1.5 million property listings with comprehensive property data, advanced house search tools, ability to book tours and make offers instantly without requiring a real estate agent. Additionally, home buyers can also save their searches, mark their favorite homes and share them with their loved ones seamlessly, view price history data of any house, explore different types of houses, and more. Home sellers can get list their homes listed, accept or reject home showing requests, counter offers, set milestones, and even manage closing dates. All users also get real-time alerts and notifications via the Houzeo mobile app so that they can stay ahead of the game, no matter where they are. Whether buying or selling, Houzeo's technology-driven approach eliminates unnecessary operational challenges while providing the support users need for a successful real estate experience.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

