FIVE-YEAR BRAIN HEALTH ACTION PLAN TO POWER ECONOMIC GROWTH LAUNCHED ACROSS AFRICA

DAC and SFA Foundation Urge the G20 To Prioritize Brain Health and Follow Africa’s Lead in Shaping a More Resilient Global Economy

There is a clear global focus on Africa’s brain-health development and a recognition that investing in healthy minds is an investment in long-term growth” — George Vradenburg, Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative Founding Chairman

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), a global initiative to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and promote brain health, today launched Africa’s first-ever Brain Health Plan for Africa : a five-year continent-wide roadmap to invest in African brain capital, building a stronger, healthier workforce through brain health.The plan was unveiled at an invitation-only gathering, Brain Health as a Driver of Global Prosperity: A G20 Call to Action, which DAC co-hosted with the Science for Africa Foundation (SFA Foundation). Experts from around the world participated, and the event was livestreamed to reach an even wider audience.The event is part of the global Brain House tour, launched at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and carried forward through high-level convenings at the G7, UN General Assembly, and other global forums—each stop building momentum for a new era of brain health as an engine of economic growth.“Today marks the beginning of something big,” said George Vradenburg, Founding Chairman of DAC, referencing the plan’s unveiling. “There is a clear global focus on Africa’s brain-health development and a recognition that investing in healthy minds is an investment in long-term growth.”With a median age of 19 and the world’s fastest-growing working-age population, Africa holds one of the world’s greatest reservoirs of human potential. Yet, brain-related conditions such as dementia are predicted to triple by 2050. Strengthening brain health can unlock productivity, creativity, and resilience for Africa’s economies and for the global economy.Globally, the potential impact is significant. The McKinsey Health Institute estimates that by scaling known interventions to address brain health conditions, we could add $6.2 trillion to the global GDP by 2050 each year through improving productivity and labor force participation.“Africa’s greatest asset is its people, and the strength of our minds defines the strength of our future. Brain health is not only a scientific priority; it is an economic and social investment that will determine how well Africa competes, innovates, and thrives. Investing in brain health is investing in innovation, productivity, and resilience the very foundations of our continent’s long-term growth” said Tom Kariuki (PhD), Chief Executive Officer, SFA Foundation.“This Action Plan is a powerful step toward an Africa where every mind is empowered to learn, create, and contribute. By advancing African-led research, strengthening data and health systems, and fostering partnerships that turn discovery into action, we can unlock the full potential of Africa’s minds to drive inclusive growth and prosperity.” Kariuki added.Nowhere is that opportunity more immediate than in Africa. “By 2030, half of all new workers in the world will come from sub-Saharan Africa,” Vradenburg added. “To harness the potential economic and innovative potential of those workers, we must invest in their brain health – the ‘brain capital’ of Africa is dependent on the skills of creativity, problem-solving ability, and imagination so badly needed in the 21st-century job market. African competitiveness and workforce productivity are dependent on the brains of its people.”The G20 side event included discussion on the economic case for brain-health investment and how digital tools, data and AI can expand access to early detection and care. Contributors included local health officials, the African Leadership Academy, Aga Khan University, Wits University, Brain Research Africa Initiative, the World Health Organization, McKinsey Health Institute, University College London, Wellcome Leap, Crisis Text Line and others.The Brain Health plan activated at the event was developed by a diverse coalition of African experts and institutions, including WHO AFRO, Africa CDC, the Aga Khan University, the University of the Witwatersrand, and more. It sets clear goals across six strategic areas: advocacy, brain economy, data/digital/AI, repurposing resources, breaking down silos and funding. The SFA Foundation is a lead collaborator of the data/digital/AI workgroup.With G20 leaders meeting later this month, the call from the DAC-led Africa Task Force on Brain Health is clear: prioritize brain health as economic infrastructure, invest in it as human capital, and follow Africa’s lead in shaping a healthier, more resilient global economy.The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is a global, multi-stakeholder partnership dedicated to advancing brain health and building an innovation ecosystem that accelerates breakthroughs, develops and scales promising solutions, and equips every healthcare system to end Alzheimer’s disease everywhere. Launched at the World Economic Forum, DAC unites leaders from research, industry, government, and patient advocacy to speed the discovery, development and delivery of new treatments.The SFA Foundation is a pan-African, nonprofit and public charity organization that supports, strengthens and promotes science and innovation in Africa. The SFA Foundation serves the African research ecosystem by funding excellent ideas in research and innovation, enabling interdisciplinary collaborations, and building and reinforcing environments that are conducive for scientists to thrive and produce quality research that generates new, locally relevant knowledge.###Contact: SFA Foundation: Davies Mbela: d.mbela@scienceforafrica.foundation-End-

