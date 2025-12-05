Orlando Housing Market Cools Significantly: Days on Market Jumps by 11 Days

Expanded inventory and softer prices give Orlando buyers more time and leverage as the market pace slows from last year.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orlando's real estate market is experiencing a notable cooldown, with homes now taking 43 days to sell on average, an increase of 11 days compared to last year. This slower pace, combined with inventory surging 61% year over year, signals a significant shift toward buyer-favorable conditions for those searching for houses for sale in Orlando.The deceleration brings tangible benefits for buyers. The median home price has adjusted to $395,000, down 4.8% from last year, creating meaningful affordability opportunities. With substantially more homes available, buyers face less competition and can take additional time for inspections, negotiations, and careful decision-making without the pressure that characterized recent years.Despite the cooling trends, homes still sell at 96.9% of list price on average, demonstrating that properly priced properties continue attracting serious buyers. However, the extended timeline means sellers must be more strategic with pricing and presentation to stand out in a market where buyers have considerably more options to evaluate.Transaction volume has softened with 355 homes sold, down 18.2% year over year, reflecting buyer caution in response to higher mortgage rates and economic uncertainty. This decline indicates the market is recalibrating after years of intense activity. The Orlando housing market is finding a new equilibrium where buyers hold more negotiating power, sellers must compete for attention, and deals take longer to materialize.Similar patterns are emerging across Florida's real estate landscape. Inventory expansion is recalibrating pricing dynamics statewide currently. Sales timelines are extending from mainstream markets to luxury. Buyers browsing Coconut Grove homes for sale benefit from selection. Panhandle markets are experiencing similar inventory shifts as well. Pensacola homes for sale reflect this statewide recalibration trend. The military and tourism-driven market sees increased available properties. Patient buyers can thoroughly evaluate multiple options without pressure. This shift rewards those who avoid rushing into decisions. Extended timelines create negotiation opportunities across all price points.For buyers previously frustrated by intense competition and escalating prices, current conditions offer a refreshing change. The combination of lower prices, abundant inventory, and extended timelines creates a strategic advantage for those willing to navigate a more deliberate purchasing process.About HouzeoHouzeo is America's best home buying and selling website that makes buying and selling homes easy, transparent, and affordable. The platform provides access to over 1.5 million property listings with comprehensive property data, advanced house search tools, ability to book tours and make offers instantly without requiring a real estate agent. Additionally, home buyers can also save their searches, mark their favorite homes and share them with their loved ones seamlessly, view price history data of any house, explore different types of houses, and more. Home sellers can get list their homes listed, accept or reject home showing requests, counter offers, set milestones, and even manage closing dates. All users also get real-time alerts and notifications via the Houzeo mobile app so that they can stay ahead of the game, no matter where they are. Whether buying or selling, Houzeo's technology-driven approach eliminates unnecessary operational challenges while providing the support users need for a successful real estate experience.Download America's Real Estate Super App, Houzeo, on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for free.

