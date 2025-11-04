Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market Size To Hit $35.76 Billion By 2029 – TBRC Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market Worth?

Over the past few years, the pool cleaning and maintenance services market size has been expanding robustly. It is projected to increase from $24.96 billion in 2024 to $26.76 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The historic growth can be attributed to several factors, including higher disposable incomes allowing more people to become homeowners, fluctuations in the real estate market, the advent of robotic cleaners, and intelligent pool maintenance systems. Additionally, stricter regulations on pool water quality and chemical usage have been implemented, coupled with a growing awareness of the health benefits related to swimming, all of which contribute to this market's expansion.

The pool cleaning and maintenance services market is envisaged to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years, escalating to $35.76 billion in 2029 at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This vibrant growth during the prediction timeframe can be ascribed to the persistent acceptance of smart home technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT), the transition to environment-friendly pool cleaning techniques and substances, urban expansion, and the persistent focus on health and wellness. The projected period's key trends comprise developments in artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance, integration with smart home systems, adaptation in robotic technology, bespoke maintenance plans suited to particular pools, and broadened service deliverables.

What Are The Factors Driving The Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market?

The pool cleaning and maintenance services market is projected to grow due to increased participation in swimming events. This surge is typically fueled by heightened awareness around health, coupled with a burgeoning interest in leisure and fitness activities. Pool cleaning and maintenance services contribute to creating a safe and sanitary setting for swimming, as they ensure water purity and balance. For example, a report dubbed the Active Lives Adult Survey was published by Sport England, a non-departmental public entity located in the UK, in April 2023. The report revealed that the number of people engaging in at least two swimming events in England rose from 1.8 million in 2021 to 3.8 million in 2022. Thus, the continued rise in swimming interests is anticipated to boost the expansion of the pool cleaning and maintenance services market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market?

Major players in the Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services include:

• Pentair plc

• Fluidra S.A.

• Hayward Holdings Inc.

• Maytronics Ltd

• Waterco Limited

• Poolwerx Corporation Pty. Ltd.

• Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation

• America's Swimming Pool Co.

• American Pool Enterprise

• Pool Troopers LLC.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Sector?

Major firms in the pool cleaning and maintenance services sector are introducing creative products like automated pool cleaners to boost efficiency and lessen the need for human effort. These cleaners are robotic devices made to autonomously cleanse swimming pools. They deploy sensors and programmable features to independently navigate and rid the pool of debris on the floor and walls, with minimal human assistance. For instance, the WYBOTICS Co. Ltd., a US-based swimming pool cleaners and related accessories fabricator, unveiled the WYBOT C1 Pro in May 2024. This state-of-the-art robotic pool cleaner was created to deliver comprehensive cleaning, smart app controlling capacity, and impressive performance, particularly for large pool owners. Equipped with a powerful 65W engine, the WYBOT C1 Pro effortlessly eliminates debris and foliage, leaving the pool impeccably clean. For various pool types such as in-ground, above-ground, and diverse wall materials, it offers a perfect solution for easy and efficient pool maintenance.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market Share?

The pool cleaning and maintenance servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Services: Pool Cleaning, Pool Maintenance, Pool Repair

2) By Pool Type: In-Ground Pools, Above-Ground Pools

3) By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Pool Cleaning: Regular Cleaning (Weekly Or Bi-Weekly Services), Skimming And Vacuuming, Tile And Wall Cleaning, Filter And Pump Cleaning, Water Testing And Chemical Balancing, Debris Removal (Leaves, Dirt)

2) By Pool Maintenance: Equipment Inspection And Servicing, Pool Pump And Filter Maintenance, Heater And Heater System Maintenance, Chemical Treatment And Balancing, Water Circulation And Flow Maintenance, Regular System Monitoring

3) By Pool Repair: Leak Detection And Repair, Pool Equipment Repair (Pumps, Heaters, Filters), Surface Repair (Tiles, Vinyl Liners, Fiberglass), Structural Repairs (Cracks, Pool Shell Damage), Pool Pump Motor Replacement, Plumbing And Drainage Repairs



What Are The Regional Trends In The Pool Cleaning And Maintenance Services Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the pool cleaning and maintenance services market. The detailed report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa besides North America itself.

