LEORON Institute and King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Sign MoU to Advance Healthcare Workforce

LEORON Institute CEO Arben Jusufi and Dr. Esam Albanyan, Chief Education & Training Officer at KFSHRC, sign an MoU at the Global Health Exhibition - ملتقى الصحة العالمي in Riyadh.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEORON Institute is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), one of the Middle East's leading healthcare institutions. This strategic agreement aims to strengthen the professional development of KFSHRC's clinical and administrative staff through high-impact learning programs aligned with international best practices.The MoU was formalized during the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh, where Mr. Arben Jusufi, CEO of LEORON Institute, and representatives from KFSHRC signed the agreement.Under this initiative, LEORON Institute will collaborate with KFSHRC to design and deliver accredited, role-specific training programs that support career development, encourage continuous learning, and equip healthcare professionals to navigate ongoing change in the industry. The programs will span clinical and operational areas, combining LEORON global training expertise with KFSHRC's commitment to healthcare excellence."This partnership underscores our long-standing commitment to enabling real transformation through targeted learning. By working closely with a globally recognized institution like KFSHRC, we're not only addressing immediate training needs but also helping to build a sustainable framework for continuous professional growth. Together, we aim to equip healthcare professionals with the skills and certifications needed to excel in an increasingly complex environment - while directly contributing to the Kingdom's broader vision for a world-class healthcare system."- Arben Jusufi, CEO of LEORON InstituteThe agreement also includes access to internationally recognized certifications and a range of technical and leadership development offerings, with the goal of advancing service quality and operational effectiveness at KFSHRC.This milestone supports Saudi Vision 2030 by advancing local talent, modernizing healthcare delivery, and reinforcing the Kingdom's global position in medical innovation and training.About LEORON InstituteLEORON is the leading corporate training and EdTech company in the EMEA region, with the most comprehensive learning and development solutions in all strategic corporate functions. Through instructor-led sessions, in-company training, and coaching, our faculty of experts deliver over 1300+ programs annually, while 50,000+ professionals are equipped with up-to-date relevant education and the latest tech solutions across the EMEA region. We support our valued clients with a wide range of services and technology solutions, including training needs analysis, competency development and assessment, custom built & off-the shelf e-learning solutions, and digital transformation consulting.About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC)KFSH&RC is a leading healthcare, research, and education institution recognized throughout Saudi Arabia and the Middle East. Established in 1975, the hospital is committed to providing world-class medical care and continuously advancing healthcare standards within the Kingdom. KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region's most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

