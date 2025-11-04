Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, there has been significant expansion in the Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (pfas) waste management market size, which is projected to increase from $1.83 billion in 2024 to $1.94 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth experienced in the past period is due to factors such as the escalating demand for Polyfluoroalkyl substances, increased consumption from various sectors, changes in regulations, shifting consumer patterns, and heightened awareness regarding the environmental and health hazards linked to PFAS contamination.

The market size for the waste management of polyfluoroalkyl substances (pfas) is forecasted to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to $2.42 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The anticipated growth during this forecasted period can be credited to an escalating demand for ecological sustainability, a growing environmental populace globally, privatization within environmental testing and treatment service sectors, amplified funding towards wastewater and treatment programs, and extensive use of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA). The forecast period is also expected to witness significant trends such as advancements in technology, rising demand for sustainable solutions, the rise of specialized treatment technologies, a growing preference for incineration and thermal treatment, and an increase in PFAS testing and monitoring services.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Market?

Government efforts aimed at environmental sustainability are anticipated to stimulate the polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) waste management market's expansion. This sustainability concept focuses on being responsible stewards of natural resources, cater to our current necessities, and ensure future generations can do the same. The increase in government initiatives for this sustainability is linked to protecting public health, reaping economic gains, and conserving biodiversity. These initiatives target a future that is both environmentally sound and society resilient. For instance, in March 2022, the United States Environmental Protection Agency proposed an $11.881 billion budget allocation, including funding for 16,204 full-time equivalent (FTE) posts, aimed at strengthening the agency's efforts in environment and public health protection. This proposal demonstrates a $2.644 billion increase from the 2022 annualized continuing resolution (ACR) of the financial year. As such, the escalating demand for environmental sustainability is spurring on the PFAS waste management market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Market?

Major players in the Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management include:

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Veolia Environnement S.A.

• 3M Company

• Waste Management Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc

• WSP Global Inc.

• Suez S.A

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Solvay S.A.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Market?

Leading businesses in the poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) waste management market are creating innovative solutions like energy-efficient PFAS destruction technology to tackle environmental pollution effectively and alleviate long-haul health hazards linked with these enduring entities. The concept of energy-efficient PFAS destruction technology encompasses the methods and breakthroughs oriented at decomposing PFAS compounds in a manner that is environmentally benign and economical, with a minimization of energy utilization. For example, in April 2023, Enspired Solutions Inc., a company based in the US that is known for innovating PFAS remediation technology, unveiled PFASigator, a destruction technology for PFAS that is energy efficient. This technology functions on an energy-saving mechanism, it leverages UV light and a distinct reagent to obliterate PFAS in water, thereby satisfying and exceeding recent regulatory norms. By mineralizing PFAS into harmless elements, it does away with the necessity for external dumping. This established procedure employs UV light-driven reductive defluorination to disintegrate PFAS into water, fluoride and straightforward carbon compounds.

How Is The Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Market Segmented?

The polyfluoroalkyl substances (pfas) waste managementmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS), Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA), Perfluorabutanoic Acid (PFBA), Perfluorodecanoic Acid (PFDA)

2) By Method: Landfilling, Incineration, Water Waste Treatment

3) By Location: On-Site, Off-Site

4) By Application: Industrial, Construction, Municipal Solid Waste, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Perfluorooctane Sulfonate (PFOS): Commercial Grade PFOS, Industrial Grade PFOS

2) By Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA): Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) Based PFOA, Non-AFFF Based PFOA

3) By Perfluorobutanoic Acid (PFBA): High-Performance Grade PFBA, Standard Grade PFBA

4) By Perfluorodecanoic Acid (PFDA): Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (AFFF) Based PFDA, Non-AFFF Based PFDA

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Waste Management Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the market in managing waste from polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The forecast predicts continued growth in this area. The market report includes data from various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

