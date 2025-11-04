Contact Adhesives Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Contact Adhesives Market?

In the past few years, the market size for contact adhesives has seen robust growth. The market, currently valued at $3.53 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $3.72 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The historical growth in this sector can be credited to factors like consumer preferences, environmental regulations, growing cognizance of health and ecological concerns, variations in the cost of raw materials, and economic situations.

The market for contact adhesives is forecasted to witness robust growth in the coming years, expanding to a market size of $4.68 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.9%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is due to a variety of factors, such as industrial requirements, the rise in construction and refurbishment projects, geopolitical elements, market amalgamation and channels of distribution. Key trends projected for this period include environmentally friendly formulas, enhanced performance features, the creation of adhesives tailored for high-tech functions, bespoke and made-to-order solutions, and intelligent adhesives.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Contact Adhesives Market?

The upsurge in the building and construction industry is projected to fuel the growth of the contact adhesives market in the future. The building and construction industry encompasses the strategizing, designing, and implementation of infrastructure ventures like residential, commercial, and industrial structures. The escalation of this sector is attributed to a myriad of factors such as urbanization, population surge, economical growth, and governmental investments. Contact adhesives amplify the efficacy of the building and construction industry by offering robust, long-lasting connections for diverse materials, enabling rapid and effective installations. For example, in June 2023, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, a public authority in the UK, reported in its quarterly construction survey that between the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, there was a 6.5% overall expansion in the construction industry. This included an 11.1% increase in the housing construction segment and a 3.7% rise in the infrastructure subdivision. Therefore, the growth observed in the building and construction industry is the propellent behind the expansion of the contact adhesives market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Contact Adhesives Market?

Major players in the Contact Adhesives include:

• The Dow Chemical Company

• 3M Company

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Sika AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Bostik SA

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• Tremco Incorporated

• Jubilant Industries Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Contact Adhesives Industry?

Leading organizations in the contact adhesives market are prioritizing the creation of innovative products like biobased adhesives, sourced from renewable resources, to establish dominance in the market. These biobased adhesives, subtracted from renewable resources instead of conventional petrochemical sources, are crafted to be eco-friendly and sustainable. An illustrative example of this is the September 2024 launch of Brightbond by Biophilica Ltd., a biotechnology company based in the UK. This adhesive is entirely biobased and boasts an impressive adherence performance comparable to standard PVA adhesives. Created from renewable resources, this fully biobased adhesive bonds several substrates such as plant-based materials, paper, and textiles without being harmful to the environment. It also dries transparent with a slight tint, making it ideal for aesthetic applications. It was designed to meet the rising demand for sustainable production and aid in the shift towards circular, environment-friendly products.

What Segments Are Covered In The Contact Adhesives Market Report?

The contact adhesives market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Solvent-Free, Reactive Contact, Hot Melt

2) By Resin Types: Neoprene, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Other Resin Types

3) By Substrate: Wood-To-Wood, Metal-To-Metal, Plastic-To-Plastic, Fabric-To-Fabric, Multi-Substrate

4) By Application: Construction And Building, Furniture And Woodworking, Automotive And Transportation, Footwear And Leather Goods, Textiles And Fabrics, Electronics And Appliances, Packaging, DIY And Craft, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Solvent-Based: Rubber Solvent-Based Adhesives, Acrylic Solvent-Based Adhesives, Polyurethane Solvent-Based Adhesives

2) By Water-Based: Acrylic Water-Based Adhesives, Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Water-Based Adhesives, Polyurethane Water-Based Adhesives

3) By Solvent-Free: Hot Melt Adhesives, Reactive Adhesives

4) By Reactive Contact: Epoxy Reactive Adhesives, Polyurethane Reactive Adhesives

5) By Hot Melt: Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Hot Melt Adhesives, Polyamide Hot Melt Adhesives, Polyurethane Hot Melt Adhesives

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Contact Adhesives Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the prime position in the contact adhesives market. It is forecasted that North America will experience the most rapid growth during the projected period. The report on the contact adhesives market encompassed regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

