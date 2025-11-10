Rick Lance Unveils Premium Voiceovers for Veteran-Owned Brands & Campaigns

documentary voice over -services commercial voice over --services character voice over services-- rick lance studio - --

In honor of Veteran’s Day, Rick Lance Studio has announced “Amplifying the Veteran’s Voice,” a new initiative offering premium voice-over packages.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville, TN, November, 2025: In honor of Veteran’s Day, Rick Lance Studio has announced “Amplifying the Veteran’s Voice,” a new initiative offering premium voice-over packages, related to commercial voice over services , crafted specifically for veteran-owned businesses, nonprofits supporting veterans, and corporate campaigns recognizing their veteran employees. The program aims to blend authenticity, professional precision, and heartfelt storytelling for organizations that celebrate service and community.Authenticity Rooted in Service and VoiceFounded by Rick Lance, a U.S. veteran and professional voice actor with more than 30 years of experience, Rick Lance Studio brings honesty and strength to every project it produces. Rick’s deep, grounded tone reflects the values of those who’ve served—dependability, integrity, and a hard-earned sense of purpose. His “down-to-earth, rugged but articulate” delivery has become the voice of industries with strong veteran representation, such as manufacturing, agriculture, energy, and logistics.“Having served in uniform, I understand the dedication veterans bring to their work,” says Rick Lance, Founder of Rick Lance Studio. “When veteran-owned companies tell their stories, those messages deserve a voice that feels genuine—one that carries the same authenticity veterans bring to everything they do.”The studio combines its excellence in commercial voice over services and documentary voice over services to produce narrations that are both professional and emotionally resonant. Every recording seeks to connect audiences with the American spirit of resilience and pride.Bringing Realism to Veteran Day CampaignsThe “Amplifying the Veteran’s Voice” initiative features customized narration for internal appreciation videos, corporate tributes, and nationwide advertising campaigns. Businesses, nonprofits, and agencies can also commission commemorative content and historical storytelling for Veteran’s Day and beyond.In addition, Rick Lance Studio offers character voice over services for creative projects such as animations, educational content, and branded storytelling that highlight veteran experiences or patriotic themes. These services allow companies to produce more personal and emotionally engaging narratives that capture the human side of military service.“Rick’s voice conveys warmth and truth,” shares Karen, Corporate Communications Director at a Nashville manufacturing company. “When he narrates our Veteran’s Day messages, it never sounds rehearsed—it sounds lived, like it comes from someone who truly understands the message.”Known for precision and reliability, Rick Lance Studio ensures broadcast-quality production with Source-Connect capabilities, seamless communication, and quick delivery timelines—qualities valued by agencies, producers, and corporate teams nationwide.Strengthening Veteran Voices in Media and BusinessBy centering veteran-owned and veteran-supporting organizations, Rick Lance Studio demonstrates its belief that authentic stories deserve authentic voices. The initiative extends beyond one holiday—it’s an ongoing commitment to helping companies and nonprofits communicate messages that reflect pride, service, and purpose.Through its commercial voice over services, the studio gives brands a sound that reinforces trust and professionalism. Meanwhile, its documentary voice over services help filmmakers and social initiatives tell stories of heroism, transition, and resilience. To add a human layer of depth, the studio’s character voice over services provide natural, emotionally rich performances for projects ranging from animations to educational features.Each narration is personally supervised by Rick Lance, ensuring the client’s message is delivered with sincerity and technical excellence. This hands-on approach—supported by three decades of industry experience—makes Rick Lance Studio a trusted partner for advertising agencies, corporate communication departments, and content producers seeking believable, heartfelt sound.The “Veteran’s Day Premium Voice” bundle—available for a limited time—offers organizations custom narration packages, produced and delivered in time for November 11. Interested clients are encouraged to contact the studio before November 6, 2025, to confirm scheduling.About Rick Lance StudioBased in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Rick Lance Studio provides professional voice-over services across the U.S. and internationally. Led by veteran voice actor Rick Lance, the studio specializes in narration for commercials, corporate communication, documentaries, film trailers, and educational content.Rick’s signature voice—rugged, sincere, and trustworthy—gives each project a human connection that stands out in today’s media landscape. Serving clients across advertising, entertainment, and corporate industries, Rick Lance Studio continues to represent the voice of authentic American storytelling.Visit - www.ricklancestudio.com or follow @RickLanceStudio on social media.For media inquiries, demos, or bookings, contact:Rick Lance StudioNashville - (615)279-0100Houston - (713)266 - 4488Atlanta - (404) 688 - 9700

