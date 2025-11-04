Film Fest LA Closes with Kash Hovey & Friends in a Hollywood Celebration of Independent Vision

Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block at Film Fest LA at LA Live Hosts of the Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block at Film Fest LA at LA Live Michelle Beaulieu and Kash Hovey PC Amy Graves Michelle Beaulieu, Kash Hovey, Lisa Malcolm, and Jax Malcolm at the Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block at Film Fest LA at LA Live PC: Amy Graves

Now in its seventh year, the Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block brings stars and storytellers together at Film Fest LA at LA Live.

The Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block reflects what I love most about Hollywood, artists coming together to share stories that move and inspire” — Kash Hovey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film Fest LA at LA Live celebrates its seventh year of collaboration with The Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block, a high-profile finale that captures the pulse of Hollywood’s creative scene. Taking place Saturday, November 8, 2025, the event will welcome leading figures from film, television, and digital media to close out Los Angeles’ festival season with an evening of style and storytelling.

Helmed by producer Michelle Beaulieu and award-winning actor and host Kash Hovey, the showcase has become a cornerstone of LA’s creative community, bringing together acclaimed talent and emerging voices in celebration of independent film.

Beaulieu, a producer, executive producer, model, and actress, began her career with "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," "The Beach Boys: A Celebration Concert", and collaborations with Elvis Presley Enterprises. Since partnering with Hovey on his debut feature "Jack and Cocaine" and later "On Air with Ka$h," she has continued to champion projects that highlight creativity and authenticity. Her work has been featured in Lavish Life Magazine, Action Magazine, and The LA Fashion Magazine.

Hovey, an award-winning actor, producer, and podcast host, has become a recognized voice in film and media. His acclaimed talk show "On Air with Ka$h" features in-depth interviews with Tim Burton, Paula Abdul, Mikey Madison, Whitney Cummings, Beverly D’Angelo, and Rob Lowe, earning Best Variety Talk Series, Podcast or Entertainer at Film Fest LA. His screen work includes "The Hit," "Plastic Daydream "with Shari Belafonte, "Undateable John" with Shannen Doherty, "Jack and Cocaine," and "Rebound" with Martin Lawrence. He next stars in "A Unified Theory of Love" with Richard Karn and in "Cognitive," now streaming.

A dedicated advocate for mental health awareness, Hovey has shared his experiences with grief following the losses of his cousins Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough, using his platform to inspire healing and conversation. He also serves as Celebrity Ambassador for the Heart Safe Neighborhood Foundation and continues to lead the annual Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block, spotlighting the artists and stories shaping the future of entertainment.

Premiering at this year’s Film Fest LA at LA Live Kash Hovey & Friends Film Block is "This Is My Story," a new audio fiction series written and directed by Jax Malcolm and Jake Purfield. The six-episode comedy adventure follows a group of teens who uncover a family secret that sends them on a modern treasure hunt. With chaos, clues, and a missing brother at its core, the series delivers a thrilling story, immersive sound design, and pure Gen Z energy.

Fast, funny, and full of twists, This Is My Story stars Jax Malcolm, Jake Purfield, Kash Hovey, Dai Time, Paris Bravo, and Kira Reed Lorsch, with additional performances by Brent Huff, Bryson Robinson, Cassidy Naber, Michael P. Greco, Pete Sepenuk, Adam Gifford, Kyle Klein, Jeremy Klein, Victoria Jacobsen, and Randall Barnett.

The 2025 Kash Hovey and Friends Film Block will spotlight a roster of award-winning creatives, including:

“On Air with Ka$h,” Award winning team of Kash Hovey & Michelle Beaulieu prominent talk show featuring in-depth conversations with celebrities and artists about their lives, careers, and creative journeys. The series explores resilience, love, and loss, with Hovey sharing his own experiences to create an authentic space for stories of triumph and connection.

“The Making of This is My Story,” A behind the scenes look at the creative process and creation of KAP Productions x Evolving Eye Productions audio fiction series. Featuring the series creators and cast.

“Trident by Jax Malcolm - The Olympus Collection,” Featuring Creator TVs Designer of The Year Jax Malcolm’s Art Hearts Fashion Week LAFW Runway show. Directed by award winning director Gary Robinson.

“The Witching Hour with Patti Negri,” An award-winning podcast hosted by Hollywood’s Good Witch and reality TV star, Patti Negri. Each episode explores magic, spirituality, and the paranormal through inspiring stories and insightful conversations.

“Coral: The Haunted Assignment,” A family is haunted by someone they know because of the secrets they keep. The ghost will stop at nothing until it gets revenge on all of them.. Written and Directed by Dr. John Neal. Starring Ayla Rae Neal, Charlie Townsend, Reese Herron, Jaime Adler, and Jax Malcolm.

“Justice For Hire: K.A.S.H.” A new episode in the JFH cinematic universe via ReelwUrld’s app, where users join the cast to create scenes that shape the show. An AI robot contemplates existence while battling humans. Starring Kash Hovey, Aldous Davidson, and Jan Lucanus.

"Legacy Lies," scripted micro drama series from Running Time Productions. Starring Zoe Grace Rodriguez and Jamie Adler.

"The World's Sexiest DJ," An insider look at Colleen Shannon, the DJ, actress, and model who rose to fame as Playboy’s 50th Anniversary Playmate and built a global career that bridges music, fashion, and film.

"Madness Incarnate," Directed by Olivia Wong is a short film that depicts a struggling writer during the pandemic, battling his inner demons.

“Alone,” A new film from Wolfstar.

“The Reality Network,” by James Madrigal a new source for reality television. Real life. Real drama. Real TV.

“Can’t Deny,” Music Video by artist Reese Warren.

“Tourist,” Music Video by artist Sage Sam, with Direction and Cinematography by Izzie Flòrez.

“Lessons of Love,” Music Video by artist Mason McNulty.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.