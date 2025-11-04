The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Single-Family Modular & Prefab Housing Market to Hit $62.75 Billion by 2029, Growing at 4.7% CAGR

Expected to grow to $62.75 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Be By 2025?

The market size for single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction has seen a consistent increase in the past few years. The growth is expected to rise from $50.18 billion in 2024 to $52.24 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Factors such as cost efficiency, quality control, housing deficiencies, and technological advancements have contributed to the growth witnessed in the historical period.

The market size for single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction is anticipated to experience consistent expansion in the coming years. It is predicted to reach $62.75 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency, customization and design flexibility, smart home integration, and the shift towards urbanization and compact living. The prominent trends expected to be seen in the forecast period are the focus on sustainability and green construction, design customization, integration of technology, and reduction in construction timelines.

Download a free sample of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3186&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Landscape?

A major factor fuelling the expansion of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is the considerable emphasis on cost reduction. Modular designs can cut project timelines by approximately 50%, and expenses by 20%. This results in heightened productivity and a decrease in employment costs related to buying units within a production cycle. A study on modular construction in Europe and America projected that the new real estate construction's modular market value would hit $130 billion by 2030, leading to an annual cost saving of $20 billion. As a result, these significant cost benefits are anticipated to propel the growth of the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market?

Major players in the Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction include:

• Red Sea Housing Services

• Skanska AB

• Bouygues Construction

• ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios SA

• Lindal Cedar Homes Inc.

• Kiewit Corporation

• Balfour Beatty Plc.

• Taisei Corporation

• System House R & C Co. Ltd

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market?

The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market is witnessing a rising trend of incorporating Building Information Modeling (BIM) in modular construction. BIM is a game-changing method used for the design, construction, and management of building models. It offers a digital depiction of a building's physical and functional characteristics using 3D model-based technology. This technology enables collaboration and data sharing among all stakeholders involved in the construction and lifecycle maintenance of the structure. BIM provides a 3D visual of the building during the pre-construction phase, allowing specialists to identify and rectify possible system conflicts in mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) at an early stage. For example, in June 2023, OpenSpace, a U.S. software firm, joined hands with Revizto, a software firm based in Switzerland, to introduce OpenSpace BIM+. This innovative software provides a comprehensive set of 3D tools specifically designed for on-site and virtual design and construction (VDC) teams, with the aim to enhance BIM coordination on-site, streamline workflows, and expedite project completion. This user-friendly tool enables users to compare 2D drawings with 3D models effortlessly, helping field teams assess site situations against the project's BIM. By emphasizing ease of use, the design encourages teams to effectively use BIM technology. The ultimate objective is to increase BIM utilization among teams willing to invest in this technology.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market

The single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Permanent, Re-locatable

2) By Material: Steel, Wood, Concrete, Other Materials

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Permanent: Modular Homes, Prefabricated Concrete Homes, Timber-framed Prefab Homes

2) By Re-locatable: Portable Modular Homes, Temporary Housing Units, Mobile Prefabricated Homes

View the full single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-family-modular-and-prefabricated-housing-construction-global-market-report

Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the single-family modular and prefabricated housing construction market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The region projected to experience the highest growth rate in this market is Eastern Europe. The market report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Single-Family Modular and Prefabricated Housing Construction Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Construction Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-global-market-report

Construction Machinery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/construction-machinery-global-market-report

Building Inspection Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/building-inspection-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.