SMBs Strengthen Defenses with Scalable VAPT Solutions from IBN Technologies

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs), vulnerability assessment and penetration testing , or VAPT, is becoming a more crucial security strategy due to the constantly evolving nature of cyber threats. Often lacking specialist security teams and significant budget, these organizations are vulnerable to attackers that target the quickest entry ways. Recent studies show that 60% of firms experience cyber events annually, with the most common sources of breaches being unpatched systems, improper cloud settings, and social engineering attacks.In response to these challenges, IBN Technologies announced that its VAPT services will now be available in the US, UK, and India. Specifically designed for SMBs and mid-market companies, the solution blends automated vulnerability evaluation with the expertise of certified ethical hackers. Thanks to this integrated approach, which offers comprehensive visibility into security flaws and verifies how those vulnerabilities could be exploited, businesses can bolster their defenses with knowledge that can be put to use.Why VAPT Matters More Than EverVAPT is a two-step strategy designed to address both visibility and impact:Vulnerability Assessment (VA): Identifies misconfigurations, unpatched systems, and weaknesses across applications, networks, cloud environments, and devices.Penetration Testing (PT): Simulates real-world attacks to determine whether identified vulnerabilities can genuinely be exploited.According to Pratik Shah, Chief Technology Officer at IBN Technologies: “VA gives businesses visibility. PT validates the impact. SMBs are particularly challenged by issues such as:Reliance solely on automated scans, often leading to missed findings or false positives.Difficulty maintaining compliance with frameworks like HIPAA, GDPR, or CERT-IN.Shortage of in-house cybersecurity expertise capable of advanced testing.Lack of processes for continuous monitoring and retesting of vulnerabilities.IBN Technologies has positioned its VAPT services to address these gaps with end-to-end coverage and remediation-focused support.IBN Tech’s Key Service AreasThe VAPT Services from IBN Technologies covers multiple layers of business-critical infrastructure, including:✅ Application Security Testing: Analysis of web, mobile, and APIs using industry-standard frameworks.✅ Network Security Assessment: Identification of misconfigurations, insecure protocols, and access control flaws.✅ Wireless Testing: Evaluation of encryption practices and potential rogue access points.✅ IoT Security: Firmware review, endpoint analysis, and secure integration testing.✅ Human Factor Testing: Phishing and social engineering simulations to measure employee awareness.✅ Cloud Security Reviews: Testing of AWS, Azure, and hybrid cloud environments for security gaps.✅ Red Team Simulations: Advanced ethical attack exercises to assess detection and response capabilities.✅ Continuous Protection (PTaaS): Subscription-based penetration testing with dashboards and expert-driven follow-up.Documented OutcomesOrganizations adopting IBN Technologies’ VAPT program have reported measurable outcomes such as:Up to 95% reduction in cybersecurity risks.Consistent compliance success across HIPAA, GDPR, and other frameworks.Accelerated remediation of critical vulnerabilities, in some cases resolving 90% of issues within two weeks.Zero audit failures following implementation of structured assessments and follow-up testing.In one case, a digital transformation enterprise resolved critical application flaws within two weeks and achieved complete compliance certification.Another healthcare provider, operating across more than 1,000 endpoints, secured HIPAA compliance with no audit errors, while simultaneously reducing exposure to critical vulnerabilities.Building Cyber ResilienceModern businesses need more than just periodic compliance exercises to ensure effective cybersecurity. Fostering resilience requires vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, or VAPT, which offers continuous visibility and validated assurance of security postures. SMBs and mid-market companies can reduce their long-term exposure to evolving threats, strengthen their defenses, and improve audit readiness by integrating automated intelligence with manual experience.IBN Technologies is constantly creating Penetration Testing-as-a-Service (PTaaS) models and expandable testing tiers to make its VAPT Services available to businesses with varying levels of maturity. Representatives from the corporations stated that the main objective is to be a long-term cybersecurity partner, helping businesses to strengthen their defenses, adapt to shifting legal requirements, and restore confidence with partners, stakeholders, and customers.Related Services-Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ DevSecOps Services- https://www.ibntech.com/devsecops-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

