Harper Hospitality Group Reimagines The Sanctuary on Neil, Reviving Columbus’ Historic Event Gem

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next chapter of The Sanctuary on Neil, Columbus’s beloved historic venue, begins under the leadership of Harper Hospitality Group, LLC. With a renewed commitment to excellence, innovation, and community, the new management is transforming the guest experience while preserving the site’s timeless beauty.

Effective September 1, 2025, the transition unites a powerhouse family team: Rev. C. William Harper II, Natasha T. Harper, and Kennedy A. Harper, each bringing decades of expertise in event planning, design, and hospitality. Together, they are redefining how Columbus celebrates life’s most meaningful moments.

Nestled in the heart of the city at 610–618 Neil Avenue, The Sanctuary on Neil is known for its vintage architecture, floating wood floors, antique chandeliers, and heirloom mirrors. Harper Hospitality Group is building on that foundation by introducing thoughtful upgrades and creative event programming that appeals to couples, businesses, and local audiences alike.

“Our goal is to make every visit extraordinary,” said Kennedy A. Harper, Chief Operating Officer. “From intimate weddings to live concerts and pop-up dinners, The Sanctuary will be a space where creativity and connection thrive.”

The new programming lineup includes Dinner Theater Fridays, Salsa Saturdays, Trivia Thursdays, and Bourbon Street After Dark, a curated nightlife experience blending live music and fine dining. The venue is also launching expanded wedding coordination services, ensuring every celebration is seamless and personal.

To enhance the client journey, the Harpers have introduced a private Client Meeting Lounge, designed for personalized consultations and event planning. The lower-level speakeasy, Sotto Terra, will also receive a modern refresh, extending The Sanctuary’s reputation as one of Columbus’s most distinctive and versatile event spaces.

“We’re deeply honored to continue this venue’s legacy,” said Rev. C. William Harper II, CEO of Harper Hospitality Group. “Our mission is simple: create memorable experiences that bring people together and celebrate joy in every form.”

Looking ahead, Harper Hospitality Group is preparing a new digital rollout for both The Sanctuary on Neil and Sotto Terra. The upcoming websites will include immersive visuals, streamlined booking, and up-to-date event calendars, inviting guests to explore what’s next at this reimagined destination.

