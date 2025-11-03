St. Mark’s United Methodist Church to Host Lincoln’s Largest Veterans Day Celebration

Community invited to honor veterans, active-duty service members, and their families

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Mark’s United Methodist Church will host the largest Veterans Day celebration in Lincoln’s history on Sunday, November 9, from 5:00–6:30 p.m., with a public reception to follow from 6:30–7:30 p.m. Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and more than 2,000 guests are expected to attend this free, community-wide tribute honoring those who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.Among the evening’s highlights is a live performance and patriotic painting by internationally recognized artist Joe Everson, known for his powerful, simultaneous singing and painting performances at major national events, including the Super Bowl, and on stages around the world. His artwork, created during the event and one piece done beforehand, will be auctioned off in a live auction immediately following the performance at the reception.The event will honor veterans, active-duty service members, and their families from every branch of the U.S. military — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard — for an evening of music, reflection, and gratitude. The public is warmly invited to attend.Event Highlights• Performance by the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, Raptor• Full color guard representing all six military branches• Presentation of Quilts of Valor to five veterans touched by war• Live performance and patriotic painting by Joe Everson (artwork auctioned following performance)• Featured soloists: Master Sergeant Rachel L. Wilson (USAF) and Technical Sergeant Lindsay Bustamante (USAF Ret.)• Master of Ceremonies: Colonel Joe Brownell (Ret.)• Keynote Address: Major General Mary E. Link (Ret.)Veterans and active-duty personnel are encouraged to wear their uniforms, hats, or branch colors and sit with family in designated sections.“This event is a powerful way for our community to come together and express our gratitude to the men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform,” said Doug McCallum, event organizer. “It will be an evening of honor, remembrance, and unity — one that reminds us all of the sacrifices that protect our freedom.”Media OpportunitiesMedia outlets are encouraged to schedule pre-event interviews with Doug McCallum to share details of this historic community event and highlight participating veterans and performers.Press access will also be available on-site the day of the event, with opportunities for photography, video coverage, and interviews with featured guests and organizers.Event DetailsWhat: Lincoln’s Largest Veterans Day Celebration When: Sunday, November 9, 2025 | 5:00–6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 4:00 p.m.) Where: St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE Reception: 6:30–7:30 p.m. (Immediately following the program)Cost: Free and open to the public

