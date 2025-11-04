Eugene Smith Fund and Eddie Adams Workshop Announce Webinar: Body and Mind in the Field - Safety for Visual Journalists

Maxim Dondyuk received the 2022 Eugene Smith Grant for his project, Ukraine 2014/22. Mr. Dondyuk’s project chronicles Ukraine’s long-lasting battle for its true independence, national identity, and freedom from Russia. Copyright Maxim Dondyuk. The webinar will be co-hosted by Dr. Lauren Walsh, a professor at New York University and Managing Director of Journalist Safety Initiatives with the James Foley Foundation, and Marcus Yam, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist for the L.A. Times. The W. Eugene Smith Fund and the Eddie Adams Workshop are co-sponsors of the "Body and Mind in the Field - Safety for Visual Journalists" webinar.

Pulitzer - Winning Journalist and Mental Health Expert Host Webinar That Explores the Physical and Psychological Challenges Journalists Face in the Field Today

Journalists are exposed to dangerous environments. This webinar will help visual storytellers understand, detect, and navigate the physical and mental challenges associated with their profession.” — Scott Thode, President, W. Eugene Smith Fund

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The W. Eugene Smith Fund and the Eddie Adams Workshop are proud to announce a co-hosted Zoom webinar, Body and Mind in the Field: Safety for Visual Journalists, on Sunday, November 16, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Anyone interested in attending can use the following Zoom link -- https://zoom.us/j/97637014470 . The webinar is free and open to everyone.This special webinar explores both the physical and psychological challenges that visual journalists face while reporting from the field. Designed for photographers and storytellers working in unpredictable environments—from conflict zones to protests, and beyond, the session provides practical strategies to help assess risks, stay safe, and build resilience in the face of trauma and burnout.The event will be hosted by Dr. Lauren Walsh and Marcus Yam, two leading voices in photojournalism and journalist safety.Dr. Lauren Walsh, a professor at New York University and Managing Director of Journalist Safety Initiatives with the James Foley Foundation, has led global efforts to address mental health among media professionals. Her research and workshops center on ethics, safety, and emotional well-being for journalists worldwide.Marcus Yam, a Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign correspondent and photojournalist for the Los Angeles Times, has documented conflict and resilience in regions from Afghanistan to Ukraine. His distinguished body of work has earned multiple honors, including the Robert Capa Gold Medal and the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Journalism Award.“We are proud to co-sponsor this important webinar with the Eddie Adams Workshop,” said Scott Thode, President of the W. Eugene Smith Fund. “More than ever, journalists are exposed to dangerous environments. This event will help visual storytellers understand, detect, and navigate the physical and mental challenges associated with their profession.”“The Eddie Adams Workshop and W. Eugene Smith Fund have supported visual journalists for decades,” added Mirjam Evers, Executive Director of the Eddie Adams Workshop and internationally renowned photographer. “It’s vital to not only provide photographers with grants and opportunities, but also to ensure they have the tools to safeguard their well-being.”The webinar will not be recorded to protect participants’ privacy. However, a summary of key takeaways will be made available as a downloadable PDF following the event.About the W. Eugene Smith FundThe W. Eugene Smith Memorial Fund, Inc. is a non-profit corporation qualified as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code and is supported by generous contributions from The Phillip and Edith Leonian Foundation, Earth Vision Institute, the John and Anne Duffy Foundation, and PhotoWings. Additional support is provided by the International Center of Photography, and Synergy Communications.About the Eddie Adams WorkshopThe Eddie Adams Workshop is a merit-based, four-day photojournalism seminar in upstate New York held every October. One hundred students culled from numerous applicants are invited to participate. The Workshop is tuition-free, and the students are chosen based on the merit of their pictures.

