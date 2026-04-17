Mississauga Clinic Offers Access to Breakthrough Deep TMS Therapy for Depression

Dr. Darren Holub, MD, Psychiatrist, Founder and Medical Director at NextWave TMS Nino Parunashvili, BScPA, CCPA - Clinical Lead

Health Canada-approved, non-invasive treatment offers new hope for Canadians living with treatment-resistant depression.

Our mission is to transform mental health care through compassionate, evidence-based therapy.” — Dr. Darren Holub

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Depression affects more than 2.5 million Canadians each year, and for many, medications alone aren’t enough. NextWave TMS, a pioneering mental health clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, is expanding access to Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy in Toronto for people living with treatment-resistant depression. This non-invasive, evidence-based treatment provides hope for patients who have not responded to conventional antidepressants or therapy Clinical studies have demonstrated that Deep TMS (which is an advanced form of repetitive TMS, or rTMS) can achieve clinically meaningful symptom improvement in over 80% of patients with treatment-resistant depression. Unlike standard TMS, Deep TMS stimulates broader and deeper areas of the brain associated with mood regulation, offering improved outcomes while remaining safe and well-tolerated. The therapy is Health Canada-approved and has been validated in multiple clinical studies, showing significant improvements in patients’ quality of life.“Many patients arrive at our clinic after years of trying medications that didn’t provide relief,” said Dr. Darren Holub, MD, Psychiatrist, Founder and Medical Director at NextWave TMS. “Deep TMS offers a transformative, non-invasive solution, helping people regain control of their lives and reconnect with what matters most.”NextWave TMS provides personalized treatment plans in a comfortable, professional environment. Sessions are outpatient, require no anesthesia or downtime, and patients can continue their daily activities immediately after each treatment. Modern accelerated TMS protocols are available which can deliver tangible clinical results in only 3-5 days - far faster than antidepressant medication.Our mission is to transform mental health care through compassionate, evidence-based therapy,” added Dr. Holub. “Deep TMS with accelerated protocols represents a critical step forward, giving patients effective alternatives to medication and traditional therapy.”The clinic collaborates closely with physicians, psychiatrists, and mental health professionals to ensure patients receive integrated care, maximizing long-term benefits. With seasonal stress and mental health challenges increasing, the expansion of Deep TMS services aims to provide timely support to Canadians in need.About NextWave TMSNextWave TMS is a leading mental health clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based treatment for depression and other mood disorders using innovative Deep TMS technology. Pioneering the use of advanced, non-invasive therapies approved by Health Canada, NextWave TMS helps patients across the Greater Toronto Area reclaim their lives, restore hope, and achieve lasting mental well-being.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.nextwavetms.ca

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