Bridge The Gaps announces official inclusion on Benevity

Bridge The Gaps Now Available on Benevity, Expanding Opportunities for Corporate Giving and Community Impact

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge The Gaps , a Houston-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through education, sports, and community engagement, is proud to announce its official inclusion on Benevity, a global platform connecting purpose-driven companies and their employees with charitable organizations making a difference.This new listing allows Bridge The Gaps to receive donations and matching gifts from employees at thousands of companies worldwide that use Benevity for their corporate giving programs — expanding the organization’s reach and amplifying its ability to drive meaningful impact across communities.“Being added to Benevity represents a major step forward for Bridge The Gaps,” said Omar Durham, Founder and CEO of Bridge The Gaps. “It opens new doors for corporate and employee donors to engage with our mission, helping us continue to break down barriers and create opportunities for students and families who need them most. This partnership reinforces that when businesses and nonprofits come together, we truly can bridge the gaps in our communities.”Through Benevity, donors can now easily support Bridge The Gaps’ core initiatives, including: Play 4 Purpose – sports and mentorship programs designed to build leadership and character in youth. Real Talk 4Real Life - an outreach program that discusses real-life scenarios and their consequences.- BAMM - targets at-risk and under privilege students who may be faced with personal and or mental hardships that can reflect on their ability to perform or learn in the classroom.- BTG EDU - supporting students with resource needs specific to educational opportunities and supplemental college readiness.This inclusion strengthens Bridge The Gaps’ commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaborative philanthropy. By partnering with Benevity, the organization is better positioned to connect with corporate donors who value social impact and sustained community engagement.To support Bridge The Gaps through Benevity, employees and donors can search for Bridge The Gaps directly within the Benevity platform.

