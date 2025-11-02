Houzeo Ranks the Safest Places to Live in New Mexico, Bringing Data-Driven Insights for Homebuyers

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across New Mexico's cities.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in New Mexico with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Corrales is the safest city in New Mexico, with an impressive safety score of 96 out of 100. This rural village offers agricultural charm and a strong sense of security, with close-knit neighbors, limited traffic, and active policing making it a peaceful retreat just minutes from Albuquerque. With a median home price of $700,000, Corrales provides an upscale living experience in a safe environment. Affordable neighborhoods like Mesa Alta, Green Meadows, and Casas De La Tierra provide secure settings for families. Here are the rankings of the safest places to live in New Mexico Other top-ranking cities that blend safety with desirability include Los Alamos, scoring 88 with a median home price of $575,000, and Milan, with a safety score of 86 and the most affordable median home price at just $21,945. For those seeking a fast-growing community with strong safety standards, Rio Rancho offers a safety score of 78 and a median home price of $54,500, featuring well-lit streets and family-friendly developments like Northern Meadows and Enchanted Hills. Homebuyers interested in exploring the state's largest city can browse Albuquerque homes for sale for urban amenities and diverse neighborhoods. Those drawn to the #1 safest city should explore homes for Sale in Corrales for upscale, secure living in a rural village setting.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in New Mexico. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in New Mexico, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

