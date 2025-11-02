Houzeo Reveals Missouri’s Safest Cities for a Data-Backed Guide to Peaceful Living

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of Missouri’s most trusted and serene communities.

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Missouri with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Ballwin is the safest city in Missouri, with an impressive safety score of 95. Supported by a nationally accredited police force and well-patrolled parks, this family-friendly suburb offers quality schools and an engaged community. Neighborhoods like Westridge Estates, Twin Oaks, and Claymont provide diverse housing options for families seeking both safety and value. For buyers interested in homes for sale in Eureka , the second-safest city with a safety score of 92, options range from properties in Southern Hills to family-friendly homes in Foxtail Estates and The Legends. With a median home price of $382,400 in Ballwin and $386,450 in Eureka, these cities offer security and relative affordability. Here are the rankings of the safest places to live in Missouri Other top-ranking cities that blend safety with desirability are Chesterfield, Lake Lotawana, and Manchester. Chesterfield offers upscale living with a safety score of 91 and a median home price of $661,056 in neighborhoods like Chesterfield Farms and Kehrs Mill Estates. Lake Lotawana is known for its controlled-access lakefront communities at a median price of $462,525. Manchester is another highly desirable, safe area with walkable neighborhoods. Buyers looking to settle in peaceful neighborhoods can find exceptional options among houses for sale in St. Louis , where safety and community engagement go hand in hand.Other top-ranking cities that blend safety with desirability are Chesterfield, Lake Lotawana, and Manchester. Chesterfield offers upscale living with a safety score of 91 and a median home price of $661,056 in neighborhoods like Chesterfield Farms and Kehrs Mill Estates. Lake Lotawana is known for its controlled-access lakefront communities at a median price of $462,525. Manchester is another highly desirable, safe area with walkable neighborhoods. Buyers looking to settle in peaceful neighborhoods can find exceptional options among homes for sale in Eureka, where safety and community engagement go hand in hand.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Missouri. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Missouri, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

