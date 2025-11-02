Houzeo Ranks the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Maryland, Putting Data at the Forefront of Homebuying

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Maryland's cities.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Maryland with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Boonsboro is the safest city in Maryland, with an impressive safety score of 97 out of 100. This charming town in Washington County offers an exceptional quality of life with a median home price of $399,900, making it an attractive option for families seeking both security and affordability. Boonsboro's strong sense of community and low crime rates make it an ideal choice for homebuyers prioritizing safety. Here are the rankings of the safest places to live in Maryland Other top-ranking cities that blend safety with desirability include Taneytown, with a safety score of 96 and a median home price of $379,900, and Upper Marlboro, scoring 95 with homes averaging $492,840. For budget-conscious buyers, Frostburg offers exceptional value with a safety score of 80 and the most affordable median home price at just $127,450. Those seeking more urban amenities should explore homes for sale in Frederick MD , Maryland's 10th safest city, with a safety score of 67 and a median home price of $524,900, offering excellent schools and a vibrant downtown. For those considering the state's largest city, homes for sale in Baltimore provide diverse neighborhood options with varying price points.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Maryland. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Maryland, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.