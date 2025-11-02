Houzeo Lists the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Minnesota: A Data-Driven Look at Family-Friendly Communities

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety, stability, and overall livability of Minnesota’s top-rated neighborhoods.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Minnesota with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Elko New Market is the safest city in Minnesota, with an impressive safety score of 96. This small town in Scott County features quiet streets and close-knit neighborhoods like Windrose and The Fields of ENM, creating a secure setting ideal for families. However, this safety comes with a moderate cost of living. With a median home price of $485,000, potential buyers must weigh their budget against the value of exceptional security. Home shoppers seeking more affordable options should look at homes for sale in Elko New Market in neighborhoods like Prairie Lake, Petes Hill, and Downtown Elko. Here are the rankings of the safest places to live in Minnesota Other top-ranking cities that blend safety with desirability are Medina, Woodbury, and Eden Prairie. Medina offers luxury living with near-zero violent crime and a median home price of $950,300, featuring upscale neighborhoods like The Enclave At Medina. Woodbury is known for its family-friendly communities like Bailey Lake, providing a welcoming environment at a median price of $487,445. Meanwhile, Eden Prairie features exclusive communities such as Olympic Hills and Bearpath, which appeal to affluent buyers. For more affordable options, buyers should explore Eagan at $375,000 or North Branch at $359,900. Plymouth and Minnetonka provide scenic lakeside living with strong police-community ties, while houses for sale in Minneapolis and homes for sale in Rochester offer urban dwellers proximity to city amenities with community security.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Minnesota. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Minnesota, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.