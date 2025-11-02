Houzeo Ranks the Safest Places to Live in Colorado, Bringing Data-Driven Insights for Homebuyers

This list of safest areas in CO provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Colorado’s cities.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its “Safest Places to Live” landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Colorado with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo’s ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.Fort Lupton ranks as the safest city in Colorado with a safety score of 93, based on Houzeo’s latest data. This peaceful Weld County city offers small-town comfort with strong safety measures. Police patrol Highway 85 and the downtown area regularly, while events like National Night Out bring residents together. Neighborhoods such as Country Estates, Buffalo Ridge, and Appel Farms feature family-friendly homes with a median price of $487,500. Fort Lupton tops Houzeo’s list of the safest places to live in Colorado for its community involvement and sense of security. Homebuyers looking for quiet suburban living can browse homes for sale in Fort Lupton on Houzeo to find comfortable, safe, and well-rated properties.Other top cities like Milliken, Castle Rock, and Parker also offer safety and great lifestyles. Milliken has a calm, walkable community perfect for families. Castle Rock combines modern living with friendly neighborhoods like The Meadows and Founders Village. Parker offers both growth and security, with active and welcoming areas such as Bradbury Ranch and The Pinery. Broomfield and Fort Collins are popular with professionals and families for their peaceful neighborhoods and fun local amenities. In Denver’s metro area, neighborhoods near Cheesman Park stand out for their charm and quality of life. Buyers can explore Denver houses for sale and find attractive and secure options in the city’s heart.The “Safest Places to Live” landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Colorado. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place. Whether it’s booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Colorado, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

