Houzeo Ranks the 10 Safest Places to Live in Ohio, Mapping Security With Suburban Charm

This list of safest places provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of neighborhoods across Ohio’s most desirable cities.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its “Safest Places to Live” landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Ohio with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo’s ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Hudson is the safest city in Ohio, with an impressive Safety Score of 97 and a strong record of community policing. Known for its brick-lined streets and timeless architecture, Hudson offers an environment of peace and prestige that defines the safest places to live in Ohio . Neighborhoods like Village West, Plymouth Village, and Downtown Hudson rank among the most desirable areas for families and professionals alike. With a median home price of around $487,700, Hudson features a blend of historic homes and modern properties that continue to attract discerning buyers. For those interested in upscale suburban living surrounded by safety and charm, exploring homes for sale in Hudson can be an ideal starting point.Other top-ranking cities in Houzeo’s list of the 10 Most Safest Places in Ohio include Mason, Columbiana, and Solon—each offering its own distinct appeal. Mason maintains tranquil neighborhoods and suburban amenities with a Safety Score of 95, while Columbiana delivers small-town warmth and affordability at a median price of $165,000. Solon showcases top-rated schools and award-winning city planning that contribute to a family-first environment. For buyers desiring urban proximity and safety, Powell and Dublin offer scenic communities enhanced by low crime rates. Meanwhile, those looking for character-rich living options can explore historic neighborhoods and Cleveland homes for sale , combining cultural richness with a secure and walkable environment.The “Safest Places to Live” landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Ohio. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place. Whether it’s booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Ohio, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

