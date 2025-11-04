Evolution Analytics Expands Northeast Presence with New Office in Boston, MA

Evolution Analytics Establishes Boston AI, Data and Analytics Consulting Office

Expansion strengthens Evolution Analytics’ presence in the Northeast to meet rising demand for AI-driven data strategy and analytics consulting services.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Analytics, a leading AI, data, and analytics consulting firm, today announced the opening of a new office in Boston, Massachusetts. The expansion reflects the firm’s continued growth and commitment to serving clients in the Northeast with advanced data strategy and AI-driven solutions.The Boston office will be led by Vince Belanger, Principal at Evolution Analytics, who will oversee the firm’s regional operations. The new location will allow the company to better connect with clients in key industries such as healthcare, financial services, and higher education—all areas where data and AI are driving rapid transformation.“Boston is a global hub for innovation, research, and technology,” said Vince Belanger, Principal at Evolution Analytics. “Establishing an office here puts us at the center of an ecosystem that thrives on data and analytics. This new location will help us strengthen client partnerships, attract exceptional talent, and continue to deliver measurable business outcomes through AI-enabled solutions.”The expansion builds on Evolution Analytics’ nationwide momentum as organizations increasingly turn to the firm for expertise in modern data platforms, cloud analytics, and automation strategies. By combining deep technical knowledge with its proprietary EAAdvantage Framework™, Evolution Analytics helps clients plan, build, and implement data ecosystems that accelerate growth and improve decision-making.About Evolution AnalyticsAbout Evolution Analytics:Evolution Analytics, LLC is a leader among AI, data, and analytics consultants. The firm provides data strategy consulting, advanced analytics, data science solutions, and AI-enabled tools that help clients automate decisions and optimize operations. With deep expertise across industries such as healthcare, life sciences, logistics, higher education, financial services, and manufacturing, Evolution Analytics delivers tailored strategies that turn data into a competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://www.evolutionanalytics.com

