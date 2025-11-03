CNN’s Laura Coates and Comfort Cases Announce 2nd Annual Nationwide Coat Drive to Support Youth in Foster Care

Coats for Comfort Donation Drive Please deliver NEW Coats to Youth in Need

Goal: Collect at least 500 NEW Coats by November 22 (National Adoption Awareness Day); Distribution Begins December 2 (Giving Tuesday)

Partnering again with Comfort Cases allows us to do something tangible – to spread warmth, love, and dignity to those who need it most.” — Laura Coates

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the overwhelming success of last year’s inaugural “Coats for a Cause” drive, CNN’s Laura Coates and Comfort Cases are teaming up once again — this time expanding the initiative nationwide — to provide warmth, dignity, and hope to children and youth in foster care.

The Coat Drive runs throughout the month of November, National Adoption Awareness Month, culminating on November 22, National Adoption Awareness Day. This 2nd Annual “Coats for a Cause” invites individuals, families, and organizations to donate brand-new coats for children and young adults (from birth through age 21) in the foster care system. Distribution of all donated coats to social service agencies will begin on Tuesday, December 2 — Giving Tuesday.

This year’s goal is to collect a minimum of 500 new coats, with donations going directly to youth in foster care and families in need.

“Times are hard, especially now. Giving back has always been so important to me and my family,” said Laura Coates, CNN’s Chief Legal Analyst and Anchor of Laura Coates Live. “Partnering again with Comfort Cases allows us to do something tangible – to spread warmth, love, and dignity to those who need it most.”

The Need Is Greater Than Ever

Across the Washington, D.C.–Maryland–Virginia (DMV) region alone, thousands of young people are currently in foster care:

• 5,500 + in Virginia

• About 4,300 in Maryland

• About 600 in Washington, D.C.

That’s more than 10,000 children in the region, with more than 370,000 nationwide — who deserve the simple comfort of a warm, new coat this winter.

“Last year’s drive proved what compassion can do,” said Rob Scheer, founder and CEO of Comfort Cases. “This year, we’re going even bigger — because every child, no matter where they live, deserves to know they are seen and valued.”

Donate Locally — or From Anywhere

Although “Coats for a Cause” is a nationwide effort, collection containers will again be placed throughout the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) region, just as last year.

Confirmed drop-off locations include:

- National Center for Children and Families (Bethesda, MD)

- Fairfax County Government Center (Fairfax, VA)

- Comfort Cases National Center (Gaithersburg, MD)

A full list of drop-off sites is available at comfortcases.org/coats-for-comfort.

Supporters outside the DMV can participate by donating through the Comfort Cases Donation Registry. The registry allows donors anywhere in the world to purchase a new coat that will be sent directly to a young person in foster care.

Comfort Cases kindly requests only new coats this year. Each one sends a powerful message of dignity and care to a child who deserves to feel valued and warm.

About Comfort Cases

Comfort Cases is a national nonprofit headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, whose mission is to provide hope and dignity to youth in foster care. Founded in 2013 by Rob Scheer, who grew up in foster care himself, Comfort Cases began with a vision to replace the trash bags many children are given to carry their belongings with something meaningful — a backpack filled with comfort and personal items.

To date, Comfort Cases has distributed more than 285,000 filled backpacks and Comfort XL Duffel Bags to children entering foster care across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom.

Through advocacy, volunteerism, and partnerships nationwide, Comfort Cases works to inspire communities to take action — because no child should ever have to carry their belongings in a trash bag.

For more information about “Coats for a Cause”, to find a donation site, or to participate virtually, visit comfortcases.org/coats-for-comfort or email info@comfortcases.org or visit www.comfortcases.org.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.