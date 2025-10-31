Alfa Chemistry Launches One-Stop Pharmaceutical Analytical Solutions Platform

Alfa Chemistry

Revamped System Streamlines Testing During Drug Research, Development and Manufacturing Process

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alfa Chemistry today unveiled its expanded pharmaceutical analytical solutions platform. The full-service system streamlines analytical testing during all stages of drug research, development and manufacturing, featuring advanced instrumentation, validated methods, and cGMP-compliant procedures. The new platform is designed to deliver fast, coordinated testing without compromising data quality or traceability.The expanded platform offers an array of pharmaceutical analytical services , including biopharmaceutical characterization, impurity profiling, stability testing, deformulation (reverse engineering) , compendial testing, and pharmaceutical microbiology testing . By providing all necessary analytical functions through one service platform, Alfa Chemistry’s new system reduces processing time without compromising data quality or regulatory compliance. The integrated approach also streamlines data flow, reducing procedural fragmentation that often occurs when services are outsourced to multiple labs.The company’s state-of-the-art analytical equipment includes high-resolution chromatographic and spectroscopic instrumentation for the quantitative and qualitative analysis of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipients. Techniques like HPLC, GC, and LC-MS can be used for impurity and degradation product profiling, while FTIR and NMR spectroscopy can provide structural confirmation. The company’s impurity profiling program can also identify and quantify trace impurities that are introduced during synthesis or formulation, allowing for more stringent control of product purity. Stability chambers identify degradation products, and real-time and accelerated stability studies provide data for shelf-life prediction, packaging interactions, and regulatory submissions.“Our new platform integrates all testing services into one coordinated system,” said a spokesperson for Alfa Chemistry’s Testing Lab Division. “We have protocols in place to ensure that every analysis, from preformulation through product release, follows validated methods and adheres to international guidelines. This enables us to help our clients speed up development and stay compliant with regulations.”In addition to routine testing services, the company’s technical team can also help clients develop tailored analytical approaches for method development, validation, and troubleshooting. Experienced scientists can guide clients through optimizing analytical workflows to suit the physicochemical properties of each compound or dosage form. Failure analysis, stability troubleshooting, and impurity source tracing can also be performed to help manufacturers pinpoint and correct the root causes of quality deviations, allowing them to continuously monitor and maintain product quality.About Alfa ChemistryAlfa Chemistry is a U.S.-based ISO 9001: 2015 certified analytical testing company that provides full-service pharmaceutical, environmental, food, and materials analysis. The company’s advanced laboratories, experienced scientists, and globally-recognized expertise enable them to provide accurate, efficient, and compliant analytical solutions to clients.

