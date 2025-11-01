Houzeo Reveals the Top 10 Safest Places to Live in Illinois, Backed by Verified Crime Data

With data-backed rankings and real-time safety metrics, this list offers homebuyers a reliable guide to Illinois’ safest neighborhoods.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its “Safest Places to Live” landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Illinois with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo’s ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Arlington Heights is the safest city in Illinois, with an exceptionally high safety score of 94 out of 100. Suburbs like Schaumburg, Des Plaines, and Westmont deliver an excellent combination of safety and affordability. With strong community policing and median home prices under $420K, these suburbs are a smart pick for buyers who prioritize safety and value close to Chicago. Here are the rankings of the safest places to live in Illinois Other top-ranking cities that blend safety with desirability are Chicago, Arlington Heights, and Naperville. Houses for sale in Chicago offer city convenience with neighborhood charm in areas like North Center and Lakeview. Arlington Heights features quiet streets, top schools, and affordable family homes. Explore homes for sale in Arlington Heights for a perfect mix of comfort and community. Naperville adds to the list with its low crime rate and a warm suburban vibe.The “Safest Places to Live” landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Illinois. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place. Whether it’s booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Illinois, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

