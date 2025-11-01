Houzeo Highlights the Safest Places to Live in Texas to Find Secure and Thriving Communities

This list of safe areas provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety, affordability, and community spirit of neighborhoods across Texas.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its “Safest Places to Live” landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Texas with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo’s ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Trophy Club ranks as the safest city in Texas, boasting a near-zero violent crime rate and an impressive Safety Score of 96. This upscale suburb of Dallas is known for its tranquil streets, top-tier schools, and sprawling golf courses that define its quiet luxury. Neighborhoods such as Chimney Rock, Bolo Point, and Fairway Village offer serene suburban living ideal for families and retirees alike. With a median home price of $857,500, Trophy Club represents a balance of exclusivity and comfort, making it one of the safest places to live in Texas . Beyond Trophy Club, the rankings provide a complete overview of the state’s most secure communities, guiding homebuyers toward smart, data-backed decisions.Other top-ranking cities include Colleyville, Horizon City, and Keller, each combining strong safety records with exceptional livability. Colleyville offers luxury homes, quiet streets, and proximity to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, while Horizon City near El Paso is a haven for first-time buyers seeking affordable and family-friendly neighborhoods. Keller and Flower Mound stand out for their low crime rates, community-focused living, and access to high-performing schools. Meanwhile, Sugar Land, near Houston, blends suburban sophistication with safety, making it a great option for those exploring homes for sale in Houston . Across Texas, from Frisco’s tech-driven suburbs to Round Rock’s family-oriented communities near Austin, buyers can find options that fit both budget and lifestyle when browsing homes for sale in McKinney or other desirable cities.The “Safest Places to Live” landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 2.7 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Texas. Not just finding a home—the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers—all in one place. Whether it’s booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Texas, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

