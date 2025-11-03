Liquid Handling Systems Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Liquid Handling Systems Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Liquid Handling Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Liquid Handling Systems Market?

The market for liquid handling systems has experienced robust growth in the past few years. The size of the market is projected to increase from $4.36 billion in 2024 to $4.61 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This historic growth is a result of the expansion in biotech and pharmaceutical sectors, an increased amount of clinical trials, significant growth opportunities in emerging markets, and an uptick in initiatives and research activities.

The market for liquid handling systems is slated to witness substantial growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach a value of $5.81 billion by 2029, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The surge predicted for the forecast period can be traced to escalating investments in drug research and development, burgeoning demand for high-throughput screening, heightened focus on drug discovery, and the roll-out of sophisticated solutions. Forecasts for the period also indicate trends such as significant advancements in laboratory construction and production, remarkable technological progress, and the introduction of novel products and services.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Liquid Handling Systems Market?

The growth of the liquid handling systems market is being fueled by the increasing adoption of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine is a healthcare approach that customizes treatments and interventions for patients based on their distinct genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. The need for genomic research, technology and data analytics has spurred the growth of personalized medicine. Liquid handling systems are enhanced by personalized medicine as they allow for precise dispensing of reagents and samples tailored to individual patient profiles, optimize workflows and improve accuracy in sample preparation and analysis for diagnostics and therapeutics. For example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a nonprofit organization based in the US, reported in April 2024 that 37 NMEs were authorized by the FDA's CDER in 2022, almost all of which were medicines. The PMC classified approximately 34% (12) of these as customized medicines, an increase from 35% in 2021. As a result, the growing adoption of personalized medicine is contributing to the expansion of the liquid handling system market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Liquid Handling Systems Market?

Major players in the Liquid Handling Systems include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Corning Incorporated

• Lonza Group Ltd.

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Mettler-Toledo International

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Integra Biosciences AG

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Liquid Handling Systems Industry?

Established players in the liquid handling systems industry are emphasizing the development of ground-breaking technologies, such as automated liquid handling platforms, to consolidate their market presence. These automated platforms are vital in contemporary laboratories, enhancing efficiency, precision, and repeatability in tasks related to liquid-handling whilst allowing researchers additional time for more intricate analyses and experiments. For example, in February 2022, SPT Labtech, a lab automation solutions provider based in the UK, introduced Apricot DC1, a versatile 4-in-1 automated platform for liquid management. This cutting-edge liquid-handling system features user-friendly software interfaces for simple protocol creation and optimization. It incorporates a compact and adaptable design that meets the needs of varying lab sizes and applications. It ensures ultimate precision and reliability in outcomes resulting from liquid-handling activities. This innovation enables labs to refine processes, reduce mistakes, and expedite R&D pursuits.

What Segments Are Covered In The Liquid Handling Systems Market Report?

The liquid handling systemsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Manual Liquid Handling, Automated Liquid Handling, Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

2) By Product: Automated Workstations, Pipettes, Dispensers, Burettes, Other Products

3) By Application: Drug Discovery, Cancer And Genomics Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industry, Contract Research Organization, Academic Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Liquid Handling: Pipettes, Burettes, Syringes, Dispensers

2) By Automated Liquid Handling: Multi-Channel Liquid Handlers, Single-Channel Liquid Handlers, Continuous Liquid Handlers, Robotic Liquid Handling Systems

3) By Semi-Automated Liquid Handling: Manual Pipetting With Automated Features, Semi-Automated Dispensers, Semi-Automated Plate Handlers

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Liquid Handling Systems Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the liquid handling systems market. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region during the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The market report for liquid handling systems encompasses regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

